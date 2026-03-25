Mauricio Culebro Named President of Soccer, AMB Sports and Entertainment

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - March 25, 2026 - Following an extensive global search, Blank Family of Businesses Owner and Chairman Arthur M. Blank has named Mauricio Culebro President of Soccer, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE). Culebro will oversee all aspects of Atlanta United and NWSL Atlanta 2028 and will report directly to AMBSE CEO Rich McKay.

With more than 22 years of leadership experience across elite club and federation environments, Culebro is a seasoned sports industry executive, rising from an intern to becoming president of two major professional football clubs and Chief Operating Officer of the Mexican Football Federation.

Most recently, Culebro served as president of Tigres UANL overseeing sporting and business operations across the club's men's and women's programs for the past five years. During his tenure, Tigres UANL won LIGA MX, Campeón de Campeones and Campeones Cup titles and four LIGA MX Femenil titles and three Campeón de Campeones Femenil titles, consistently finished in the top five of both leagues, doubled commercial revenue and strengthened their club's position as one of Mexico's top historic clubs.

"This is an exciting day as we welcome Mauricio to Atlanta and our family of businesses," said Blank. "As we progressed through the search process, Mauricio's impressive experience and clear vision to elevate our clubs made him an outstanding fit to lead Atlanta United and NWSL Atlanta 2028. While he may be new to MLS and the NWSL, Mauricio is not new to building and operating successful global soccer clubs, and I am fully confident in his ability to help return Atlanta United to the level our fans deserve, while leading the launch of our NWSL club. I would also like to thank our search committee and Sportsology Group who dedicated their time, effort and expertise throughout this extensive process."

Prior to his tenure with Tigres UANL, Culebro spent two years as Chief Operating Officer of the Mexican Football Federation, leading Mexico's operational planning for multiple host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He also spent more than 15 years at Club América, where he served as president, operations vice president, operations director and general coordinator. Between his time at Tigres UANL and Club América, Culebro is the only president in Mexico to capture men's and women's league championships with two different clubs.

"It is an honor to join AMBSE's highly successful leadership team and become part of an organization with such a strong culture and foundation already in place," said Culebro. "I am excited to put my experience, passion and commitment at the service of Atlanta United and NWSL Atlanta 2028, working alongside a great team to build long term projects our fans can feel proud of - teams that truly represent the passion, energy and ambition of this city."

As president of soccer, Culebro will be charged with elevating Atlanta United, leading every aspect of the launch of NWSL Atlanta 2028 and will serve as the organization's primary liaison for its ongoing partnership with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Atlanta United Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson, Senior Vice President of Strategy Dimitrios Efstathiou and Senior Vice President, Chief Business Officer Sarah Kate Noftsinger have more than four decades of MLS experience combined and have led the day-to-day operations of the club for the past four months. Henderson, Efstathiou and Noftsinger will remain in their roles and will report directly to Culebro.

Culebro will collaborate with McKay, leaders across AMBSE and AMBSE's shared services team as they begin building each aspect of NWSL Atlanta 2028, including soccer and business leadership and staff; the construction of a world-class training ground; and NWSL-specific modifications for matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

AMBSE recently announced an agreement with the City of Marietta to purchase land for a site to construct a world-class training ground for NWSL Atlanta 2028. The nearly 33-acre property allows for AMBSE to construct a training ground where the club will build an approximate 38,000 square-foot facility and four full fields and two half-pitches for the club to train, representing an investment of more than $100 million. Construction will begin in the near future as the club prepares to compete for championships beginning in 2028.







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