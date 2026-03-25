Ender Echenique Break out Lifts FC Cincinnati, Displays Another Level the Venezuelan Star Can Reach

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati winger and U22 Initiative star Ender Echenique helped turn the tide of the match on Sunday afternoon, flipping what could have been a fourth straight league loss into a victory at home. His first goal and assist of the season, and his first multi-goal contribution game for the club in his short time thus far, fueled a comeback to earn a 4-3 win over CF Montréal.

On top of the victory, where he scored the 40th-minute goal and served up an assist on a silver platter to Ayoub Jabbari in the 52nd, Echenique earned his first-ever MLS honor for the performance, being named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5. The second such honor for FC Cincinnati this season.

"I never focus on individual stats," Echenique said after the match through an interpreter. "Yes, obviously, I love scoring goals and helping the team in that way, but I also contributed with an assist. Honestly, the most important thing is to keep picking up points-helping the team, whether through goals or assists-and making a direct impact on the match.

"That is what gives me the greatest peace of mind. I know I had the opportunity to take a shot myself, but I saw that my teammate made a great run; it was an easy decision to play the pass, because I know they are top-quality forwards and I know they can finish with clinical precision. All in all, I'm very happy about the goal-and especially happy that it was my first goal here in Cincinnati, as I hadn't managed to score yet; the opportunity just hadn't presented itself until now. I feel incredibly proud-of the fans, and of myself."

The performance on Sunday helped fuel a comeback, despite a red card in the second half to Miles Robinson, which also gave CF Montréal a penalty kick. The added lift to the team not only helped secure the three points but also showed the potential Echenique still has in his game that he has yet to unlock.

Known for his ability on the wing, Echenique has been lethal for FC Cincinnati when using his darting speed and work rate to create space on the outside before cutting into the middle along the endline. But with both his goal and assist, the Venezuelan national team call-up went central far earlier and became a threat through the middle.

"It's not to be stuck on the touch line," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said Sunday postgame as to what the performance from Echenique showed him. "This is a game where you're dealing with man-for-man elements, and if you're standing in one spot, you're easy to play against.

"Now, there are moments where we wanted guys to stay away to open up space for moments where we could break pressure and then take up different positions ahead of the ball to impact the game and how we could play through that pressure. We can look at all these different scenarios in preparation, which we didn't have a lot of time, but you still need guys to be able to understand the moment and the situation of where to move, because it's not always going to be clear."

Echenique has come a long way with FC Cincinnati, jumping from his first move abroad to now being called up to the Venezuelan National Team in successive international windows and looking like a key figure for El Vinotinto for years to come. While he was called up for this window, he will be unable to attend the camp due to Visa restrictions, but his role as an important player for both his club and country is becoming increasingly prominent with every match.

Though even in the wake of a standout individual performance, Echenique showcased the mentality that has made him such a valuable contributor to his teams.

"The truth is...what makes me proudest is this team never gives up; we never throw in the towel. When the team is motivated-and stays motivated-that energy is contagious. So, I tried to help out as much as I possibly could," Echenique said Sunday. "That is what truly defines this team: in situations like this, that is precisely when we need to stick together the most."

FC Cincinnati have the weekend off from game action for the FIFA International Break; still, several FCC players will be in action, with nine travelling to join their national squads at the senior and youth levels. When they return, The Orange and Blue continue MLS action with a trip to Harrison, New Jersey, to take on the New York Red Bulls on April 4, at Sports Illustrated Stadium.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 25, 2026

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