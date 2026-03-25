Earthquakes Defender DeJuan Jones Undergoes Successful Achilles Surgery

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes defender DeJuan Jones underwent successful surgery on his left Achilles tendon Wednesday morning and is expected to miss nine months.

Jones, 28, joined San Jose in April 2025 via a trade with the Columbus Crew and has made an immediate impact, amassing one goal and six assists in just 20 total matches (18 starts). In Major League Soccer regular-season play, he has made 177 appearances (152 starts) with nine goals and 29 assists. This season, Jones has started all five of the Earthquakes' games so far at left back as part of a defense that has earned four clean sheets while conceding only one goal overall.

A native of Lansing, Michigan, Jones has also earned 10 caps with the United States Men's National Team, making his debut in a friendly against Serbia on Jan. 25, 2023, and his first start against Colombia on Jan. 29, 2023. The defender has recorded three assists with the USMNT, including two in four starts at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.







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