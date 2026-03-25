Inter Miami CF Announces Heron Sports & Entertainment as Club Continues Unprecedented Growth

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Continuing to push the boundaries in the global entertainment landscape, Inter Miami CF is excited to announce the expansion of its major venture, Heron Sports & Entertainment, LLC (Heron S&E).

Heron Sports & Entertainment serves as Inter Miami CF's dedicated platform focused on arranging, promoting, and producing major entertainment events. From the Club's facilities - Nu Stadium in Miami, Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, and the Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale - to premium venues worldwide, Heron S&E will deliver world-class sporting events, concerts, and live entertainment experiences all through the Club's signature Freedom to Dream philosophy.

"Heron Sports and Entertainment is another investment by the Inter Miami Ownership to bring the best entertainment across the world," said Inter Miami CF President of Business Operations, Xavier Asensi. "We've already brought the most iconic players, clubs, and national teams in global fútbol to our backyard, and now we take another step as we announce our ambition of hosting that same level of excellence in concerts and other genres of entertainment."

The exciting announcement comes after years of hosting some of the greatest global fútbol teams and events at the Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and the Florida Blue Training Center. Since opening its doors in 2020, the Club's state-of-the-art facilities have staged hundreds of events including Major International Club Exhibitions matches, tournament matches, international friendlies, signature events, and training camps & Heron Sports & Entertainment has supported major events globally.

A look at some of the most memorable events supported by Heron Sports & Entertainment to date:

HS&E hosted a FC Barcelona training camp and two matches, one at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and the other at Red Bull Arena in New York City between FC Barcelona and New York Red Bulls (2022)

Friendly match with the No.1 & No. 2 Women's teams in the World the USWNT and Germany (2022)

The Historic University of Miami Spring Football Game (2022, 2023)

Noche d'Or: Celebration honoring Lionel Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or (2023)

The Beautiful Game: Global celebrity football match featuring international legends (2023, 2025)

Inter Miami CF International Preseason Tours (2024, 2025, 2026)

Training Camps and Friendlies with the Men's World Cup Champions, Argentina (2024, 2025)

Serving as a FIFA Club World Cup Training Site for the German side, Borussia Dortmund (2025)

Dreams Cup: Youth Tournament featuring 1000 Teams (2024, 2025)

Preseason Training Camp for the Reigning NWSL Champions, Gotham FC (2026)

Owned by visionaries Jorge Mas, Jose Mas, and David Beckham, Heron S&E uniquely positions Inter Miami CF as the only operator in South Florida that controls and programs two modern stadium campuses across Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Learn more about the Heron Sports & Entertainment campuses:

Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park

Nu Stadium is Inter Miami CF's new home venue located in Miami and opening on April 4. The landmark venue headlines a 131-acre, sports-anchored entertainment district, the largest in the Southeast, set to become a year-round destination for dining, shopping, experiences, and attractions. Miami Freedom Park is one of the most significant sports-anchored mixed-use projects underway in the United States. Developed by the ownership group of Inter Miami CF, the district is anchored by Nu Stadium, a new 26,700-seat, world-class stadium and is being delivered as a phased, year-round destination designed to serve Miami residents, the region, and visitors alike-on matchdays and far beyond. The multi-phase development program includes more than  1 million square feet  of retail, dining, entertainment, and office space, alongside multiple hotels totaling 750 hotel rooms and a robust network of civic spaces, plazas, and recreational amenities designed for daily and seasonal activations. At its core, Miami Freedom Park integrates professional sports, live entertainment, hospitality, commerce, and public life into a single, highly connected campus that supports daily activity as well as large-scale international events. Miami Freedom Park also incorporates the 58-acre Jorge Mas Canosa Park-the largest new public park planned in the City of Miami in generations-along with community athletic fields and expansive outdoor gathering areas. Construction on the project began in 2023 and will  commence  opening in phases beginning in 2026, starting with the stadium and select district components, including youth athletic fields, programmed civic and plaza spaces for fan zones and seasonal activations, and an inaugural collection of restaurants, attractions, and retailers.  

Florida Blue Training Center

The Club's state-of-the-art training center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Blue Training Center, boasts six natural grass fields and one turf field for its professional and youth players. The 50,000-square-foot facility is the home for all of the Club's teams, ranging from the U7 Academy team up to the MLS first team.

Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

Inter Miami CF Stadium is located adjacent to the Club's Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale and has a capacity of 21,500 fans. Inter Miami CF Stadium served as the primary home for the Club's First Team throughout its first six seasons and was the site where Inter Miami secured its historic first MLS Cup title in 2025. Inter Miami CF Stadium hosts the matches of the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Inter Miami CF II, as well as matches from the Inter Miami Academy teams, international events, community events, and more.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 25, 2026

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