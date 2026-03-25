Nashville SC Forward Sam Surridge Named MLS Player of the Month for February and March 2026

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge was voted the MLS Player of the Month for February and March 2026.

Through February and March, Surridge leads MLS in goals (seven), multi-goal games (three), and has tied for the most goal contributions (seven). The English striker appeared in four games during February and March, making three starts and playing a total of 291 minutes. In those three starts, Surridge recorded two braces (February 21 vs. New England Revolution and March 6 vs. Minnesota United FC) and one hat trick (March 21 vs. Orlando City SC). With his hat trick against Orlando, Surridge earned MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA honors for the second time in his career.

Surridge's seven goals this season are tied for the second-most in MLS history through a club's opening five games, behind only Landon Donovan for the LA Galaxy in 2008 (eight). Additionally, the hat trick Surridge scored was his fourth in his regular season career, which is tied for the third-most in MLS history within a player's first 75 games, trailing only Josef Martínez (six) and Stern John (five). In his last 25 regular-season games, Surridge has scored 25 times for Nashville. Since the start of 2024, Surridge's 43 regular-season goals are the third-most in MLS, behind only Lionel Messi (53) and Denis Bouanga (45).

With a high-scoring attack, Nashville enters the month of April sitting atop the Supporters' Shield standings (13 points, 4-0-1 record) and ranking second in goal differential (plus-11) and tied for second in goals scored (13). Both the 13 goals and 13 points are both club records through the opening five games of a regular season.

Surridge joins Hany Mukhtar (twice) as the only players in Nashville SC history to earn MLS Player of the Month honors. Surridge is the first English-born player to be named MLS Player of the Month since Wayne Rooney took home the honor for D.C. United in October 2018.

Surridge and Nashville return to action following the FIFA international window when they travel to face Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday, April 4 (8:30 p.m. ET, MLS on Apple TV).

MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a group of select national and local media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.

2026 MLS Player of the Month Winners

Month(s) Player Club

February/March Sam Surridge Nashville SC







Major League Soccer Stories from March 25, 2026

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