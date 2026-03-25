Nashville SC Forward Sam Surridge Named MLS Player of the Month for February and March 2026
Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge was voted the MLS Player of the Month for February and March 2026.
Through February and March, Surridge leads MLS in goals (seven), multi-goal games (three), and has tied for the most goal contributions (seven). The English striker appeared in four games during February and March, making three starts and playing a total of 291 minutes. In those three starts, Surridge recorded two braces (February 21 vs. New England Revolution and March 6 vs. Minnesota United FC) and one hat trick (March 21 vs. Orlando City SC). With his hat trick against Orlando, Surridge earned MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA honors for the second time in his career.
Surridge's seven goals this season are tied for the second-most in MLS history through a club's opening five games, behind only Landon Donovan for the LA Galaxy in 2008 (eight). Additionally, the hat trick Surridge scored was his fourth in his regular season career, which is tied for the third-most in MLS history within a player's first 75 games, trailing only Josef Martínez (six) and Stern John (five). In his last 25 regular-season games, Surridge has scored 25 times for Nashville. Since the start of 2024, Surridge's 43 regular-season goals are the third-most in MLS, behind only Lionel Messi (53) and Denis Bouanga (45).
With a high-scoring attack, Nashville enters the month of April sitting atop the Supporters' Shield standings (13 points, 4-0-1 record) and ranking second in goal differential (plus-11) and tied for second in goals scored (13). Both the 13 goals and 13 points are both club records through the opening five games of a regular season.
Surridge joins Hany Mukhtar (twice) as the only players in Nashville SC history to earn MLS Player of the Month honors. Surridge is the first English-born player to be named MLS Player of the Month since Wayne Rooney took home the honor for D.C. United in October 2018.
Surridge and Nashville return to action following the FIFA international window when they travel to face Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday, April 4 (8:30 p.m. ET, MLS on Apple TV).
MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a group of select national and local media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.
2026 MLS Player of the Month Winners
Month(s) Player Club
February/March Sam Surridge Nashville SC
Major League Soccer Stories from March 25, 2026
- Revolution Academy Set to Compete in 2026 Generation Adidas Cup this Weekend - New England Revolution
- Sam Surridge Named MLS Player of the Month for February and March 2026 - Nashville SC
- Nashville SC Forward Sam Surridge Named MLS Player of the Month for February and March 2026 - MLS
- Ender Echenique Break out Lifts FC Cincinnati, Displays Another Level the Venezuelan Star Can Reach - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Acquire Defender Loïc Williams from Granada CF - Colorado Rapids
- Six Columbus Crew Players Called up for March FIFA International Window - Columbus Crew SC
- Mauricio Culebro Named President of Soccer, AMB Sports and Entertainment - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Forward Gabriel Segal Undergoes Ankle Surgery - D.C. United
- Mexican Superstar Carín León to Make History with First-Ever Concert at Nu Stadium in Miami Freedom Park on June 28 - Inter Miami CF
- Compilation of Events Supported by Heron Sports & Entertainment - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Announces Heron Sports & Entertainment as Club Continues Unprecedented Growth - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.