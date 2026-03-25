Six Columbus Crew Players Called up for March FIFA International Window

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Six Columbus Crew First Team players - goalkeeper Patrick Schulte (United States); defenders Steven Moreira (Cape Verde) and Owen Presthus (United States Under-20s); midfielders Max Arfsten (United States) and Sekou Bangoura (Guinea); and forward Chase Adams (United States Under-18s) - have received call-ups to represent their nations during the March FIFA International Window. Additionally, Crew Academy players Immanuel Adewunmi, Elvis Caushaj, Gianmarco Di Noto, Gage Lewis and Jorge Salmerón were also selected to join their respective Youth National Teams.

As previously announced, Arfsten and Schulte join the U.S. Men's National Team for friendlies against Belgium on March 28 and Portugal on March 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Adams will join the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team in Portugal for the 2026 Torneio Internacional de Lisboa in Lisbon. During the tournament, the USA face Iceland on March 26 and Morocco on March 28, before closing out against hosts Portugal on March 31. The Naperville, Ill., native represented the U.S. at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, making two appearances (one start), and has 19 goals in 18 appearances across the U-15 to U-17 levels, including a 10-goal match vs. the U.S. Virgin Islands. Signed on Jan. 7, 2026, as the Club's third-youngest Homegrown player, the 17-year-old leads Crew 2 with four goals this season.

Bangoura has been called up to Guinea for friendlies vs. Togo (March 27) and Benin (March 31) in Morocco. He earned his first senior cap on Nov. 16, 2025, scoring the game-winner in a 2-0 victory over Liberia. Bangoura has represented Guinea from the U-17 through U-23 levels, including the U-17 AFCON, U-23 AFCON, and 2024 Olympics. The midfielder made his MLS debut on Feb. 21 against the Portland Timbers and has made three appearances this season.

Presthus joins the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for a training camp in Argentina from March 22 to April 1. The U-20s face Argentina on March 27 at the Predio Deportivo Lionel Andrés Messi in Buenos Aires before taking on Club Atlético Independiente reserves on March 31 at the Villa Dominico Independiente Training Complex.

At the international level, Presthus has made three appearances across the U-20 and U-19 levels, providing one assist. Signed as a Homegrown player on Jan. 7, 2026, Presthus started 17 MLS NEXT Pro matches during the 2025 season, tallying one goal and two assists before being loaned to Hartford Athletic in August 2025. The New Albany, Ohio native went on to make five appearances (three starts) for Hartford, scoring in his debut on Aug. 23 vs. Rhode Island FC and earning Defender of the Game and USL Championship Player of the Week honors.

Moreira joins Cape Verde in New Zealand for friendlies vs. Chile (March 26) and Finland (March 29) at Eden Park. He has earned 17 caps since debuting in 2023 and helped Cape Verde qualify for its first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2026. The defender has started four of the Crew's contests in 2026. In 2025, Moreira made 30 regular season appearances (29 starts), tallying one goal and three assists, while also registering three postseason starts.

Di Noto and the U.S. U-17 MNT travel to Paraguay from March 24-29. The U-17s are set to play a friendly against Paraguay on March 28. Di Noto was signed by Crew 2 on Sept. 24, 2025. He has started twice for the Capybaras this season following 12 appearances in 2025 (11 starts), registering 936 minutes.

Originally named to the U.S. U-17s training camp roster, defender Prince Forfor has been withdrawn after suffering an injury during Crew 2's match against FC Cincinnati 2 on March 21.

Adewunmi, Caushaj and Lewis joined the U-15s for a domestic training camp held from March 16-23 in West Palm Beach, Fla. Salmerón heads to France to join the Mexico's U-16 Men's National Team to compete in the annual Montaigu Tournament, where they will face Portugal (March 31), Peru (April 2) and Japan (April 4) in the group stage.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 25, 2026

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