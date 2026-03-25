Sam Surridge Named MLS Player of the Month for February and March 2026

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer announced today that forward Sam Surridge has been voted MLS Player of the Month for February and March 2026.

After just four matches played and three starts, Surridge leads MLS in goals (seven) and multi-goal games (three), and he is tied for the league lead in goal contributions with seven. Following his fourth-career MLS hat trick last Saturday in Nashville SC's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC, Surridge was named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra.

The striker's seven goals are tied for the second-most in MLS history through a club's first five matches behind Landon Donovan's eight for the LA Galaxy in 2008, and his 43 regular season goals since the start of the 2024 season trail only Lionel Messi's 53 and Denis Bouanga's 45.

Surridge, who joined Nashville SC from the English Premier League as a Designated Player in July of 2023, was a Landon Donovan MLS MVP Finalist and All-Star last season while setting multiple club records including the most MLS goals scored in a single season (25), the most goals scored in a single season across all competitions (31), and the most goals scored in a single match (four). In 94 career appearances for the Boys in Gold, Surridge has 59 goals and 10 assists.

Nashville SC, which currently sits first in the Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference standings at 4W-0L-1D, will resume its schedule following the March FIFA International match window when it visits Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. CT on Apple TV and 104.5 The Zone.

MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a group of select national and local media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 25, 2026

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