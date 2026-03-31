Nashville SC Notes Week of March 31, 2026
Published on March 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - First-place Nashville Soccer Club will resume its schedule this Saturday, April 4 when it visits Chicago Fire FC at 7:30 p.m. CT at Soldier Field.
The Boys in Gold have won their last four matches versus Chicago, including the club's historic 7-2 victory on April 26, 2025 at GEODIS Park and its 2-0 road win on June 14, 2025.
MEDIA NOTES:
Nashville SC
leads MLS' Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference standings at 4W-0L-1D (13 points)
is off to its best start in club history (6W-0L-3D overall, 4W-0L-1D MLS)
is unbeaten on the road this season (2W-0L-2D overall, 1W-0L-1D MLS)
is one of three remaining unbeaten MLS clubs this season (the only in the East)
has scored 13 goals through its first five MLS matches for the first time in club history
is outscoring opponents 21-3 in 2026 (all competitions)
is tied for the second-most goals in MLS this season with 13
has the second-best goal differential in MLS this season at +11
is tied for the third-fewest goals against in MLS this season with two
is 6W-1L-2D all-time vs. Chicago
is 4W-0L-0D with three clean sheets in its last four matches vs. Chicago
has not lost vs. Chicago since July 8, 2023 (1-0 at Soldier Field)
has a +17 goal differential all-time vs. Chicago, its largest versus any club
Head Coach B.J. Callaghan
earned MLS Coach of the Matchday honors for Nashville SC's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC on Saturday, March 21
is 4W-0L-0D versus Chicago as Nashville SC Head Coach (his most wins versus any club) with a +11 goal differential
served as Assistant Coach for the United States Men's National Team when Chicago Fire FC Head Coach & Director of Football Gregg Berhalter was Head Coach
Cristian Espinoza
earned MLS Team of the Matchday honors for his one goal, one assist performance during Nashville SC's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC on Saturday, March 21
is tied for the second-most assists in MLS this season with three
is tied for the third-most goal contributions in MLS this season with five (two goals, three assists)
has recorded goal contributions in three-straight matches (two goals, two assists)
has three goal contributions (one goal, two assists) in four career matches versus Chicago
Dan Lovitz made his 300th career MLS regular season appearance during Nashville SC's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC on Saturday, March 21
Warren Madrigal
is tied for the third-most assists in MLS this season with two
is tied for the fourth-most goal contributions in MLS this season with four (two goals, two assists)
Hany Mukhtar
is tied for the fifth-most goal contributions in MLS this season with three (two goals, one assist)
leads the team in career goals (nine) and goal contributions (12) versus Chicago
recorded the fastest hat trick in MLS history (and first in club history) when he scored in the 10th, 13th and 16th minutes of Nashville SC's 5-1 win over Chicago on July 17, 2021
Andy Najar
is tied for the third-most assists in MLS this season with two
has recorded assists in back-to-back MLS matches
leads the team in career assists versus Chicago with six
became the first player in Nashville SC history to record three primary assists in a single MLS match during its 7-2 win over Chicago last season
Jeisson Palacios scored his first Nashville SC and MLS goal during Nashville's 7-2 win over Chicago last season
Brian Schwake
is unbeaten in his first 14 starts in goal for Nashville SC at 11W-0L-3D
has six shutouts in nine starts this season (all competitions)
is tied for the third-most clean sheets with three and the third-lowest goals against average (GAA) at 0.40 in MLS this season
Sam Surridge
was named MLS Player of the Month for February and March 2026
earned MLS Player of the Matchday and Team of the Matchday honors for his three-goal performance during Nashville SC's 5-0 win over Orlando on Saturday, March 21
leads MLS in goals (seven) and is tied for the league lead in goal contributions with seven in four games played this season
his seven goals are tied for the second-most in MLS history through a club's first five matches behind Landon Donovan's eight for the LA Galaxy in 2008
leads MLS this season in multi-goal games with three (two braces, one hat trick)
has seven goals in four career matches versus Chicago
became the first player in Nashville SC history (19th in MLS) to score four goals in a single match during Nashville's 7-2 win over Chicago last season
Patrick Yazbek is tied for the third-most assists in MLS this season with two
Major League Soccer Stories from March 31, 2026
- More Than a Partnership: Investing in San Diego's Next Generation - San Diego FC
- Dynamo & Dash Charities Partners with Houston Marathon Foundation and Chevron to Host Second Annual Family Fun Run on April 11 at HSP - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Academy Represented the Club at LALIGA FC FUTURES Mundial U-12 - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Notes Week of March 31, 2026 - Nashville SC
- Five St. Louis CITY SC U-14 Academy Players to Participate in U.S. U-14 Boys North Regional Mini Camp - St. Louis City SC
- Chicago Fire FC Partners with Mike's Hot Honey® to Spice up Matchdays and Activations - Chicago Fire FC
- "That Was a Game We Needed": FC Cincinnati Looking to Build on Confidence, Resilience in Training as Preparations Begin for Return to MLS Action. - FC Cincinnati
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