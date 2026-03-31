Nashville SC Notes Week of March 31, 2026

Published on March 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - First-place Nashville Soccer Club will resume its schedule this Saturday, April 4 when it visits Chicago Fire FC at 7:30 p.m. CT at Soldier Field.

The Boys in Gold have won their last four matches versus Chicago, including the club's historic 7-2 victory on April 26, 2025 at GEODIS Park and its 2-0 road win on June 14, 2025.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

leads MLS' Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference standings at 4W-0L-1D (13 points)

is off to its best start in club history (6W-0L-3D overall, 4W-0L-1D MLS)

is unbeaten on the road this season (2W-0L-2D overall, 1W-0L-1D MLS)

is one of three remaining unbeaten MLS clubs this season (the only in the East)

has scored 13 goals through its first five MLS matches for the first time in club history

is outscoring opponents 21-3 in 2026 (all competitions)

is tied for the second-most goals in MLS this season with 13

has the second-best goal differential in MLS this season at +11

is tied for the third-fewest goals against in MLS this season with two

is 6W-1L-2D all-time vs. Chicago

is 4W-0L-0D with three clean sheets in its last four matches vs. Chicago

has not lost vs. Chicago since July 8, 2023 (1-0 at Soldier Field)

has a +17 goal differential all-time vs. Chicago, its largest versus any club

Head Coach B.J. Callaghan

earned MLS Coach of the Matchday honors for Nashville SC's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC on Saturday, March 21

is 4W-0L-0D versus Chicago as Nashville SC Head Coach (his most wins versus any club) with a +11 goal differential

served as Assistant Coach for the United States Men's National Team when Chicago Fire FC Head Coach & Director of Football Gregg Berhalter was Head Coach

Cristian Espinoza

earned MLS Team of the Matchday honors for his one goal, one assist performance during Nashville SC's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC on Saturday, March 21

is tied for the second-most assists in MLS this season with three

is tied for the third-most goal contributions in MLS this season with five (two goals, three assists)

has recorded goal contributions in three-straight matches (two goals, two assists)

has three goal contributions (one goal, two assists) in four career matches versus Chicago

Dan Lovitz made his 300th career MLS regular season appearance during Nashville SC's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC on Saturday, March 21

Warren Madrigal

is tied for the third-most assists in MLS this season with two

is tied for the fourth-most goal contributions in MLS this season with four (two goals, two assists)

Hany Mukhtar

is tied for the fifth-most goal contributions in MLS this season with three (two goals, one assist)

leads the team in career goals (nine) and goal contributions (12) versus Chicago

recorded the fastest hat trick in MLS history (and first in club history) when he scored in the 10th, 13th and 16th minutes of Nashville SC's 5-1 win over Chicago on July 17, 2021

Andy Najar

is tied for the third-most assists in MLS this season with two

has recorded assists in back-to-back MLS matches

leads the team in career assists versus Chicago with six

became the first player in Nashville SC history to record three primary assists in a single MLS match during its 7-2 win over Chicago last season

Jeisson Palacios scored his first Nashville SC and MLS goal during Nashville's 7-2 win over Chicago last season

Brian Schwake

is unbeaten in his first 14 starts in goal for Nashville SC at 11W-0L-3D

has six shutouts in nine starts this season (all competitions)

is tied for the third-most clean sheets with three and the third-lowest goals against average (GAA) at 0.40 in MLS this season

Sam Surridge

was named MLS Player of the Month for February and March 2026

earned MLS Player of the Matchday and Team of the Matchday honors for his three-goal performance during Nashville SC's 5-0 win over Orlando on Saturday, March 21

leads MLS in goals (seven) and is tied for the league lead in goal contributions with seven in four games played this season

his seven goals are tied for the second-most in MLS history through a club's first five matches behind Landon Donovan's eight for the LA Galaxy in 2008

leads MLS this season in multi-goal games with three (two braces, one hat trick)

has seven goals in four career matches versus Chicago

became the first player in Nashville SC history (19th in MLS) to score four goals in a single match during Nashville's 7-2 win over Chicago last season

Patrick Yazbek is tied for the third-most assists in MLS this season with two







Major League Soccer Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.