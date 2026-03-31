Inter Miami CF Academy Represented the Club at LALIGA FC FUTURES Mundial U-12

Published on March 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF Academy's U-12 team concluded their participation in the inaugural global edition of the LALIGA FC FUTURES Mundial U-12 in Brunete, Madrid, Spain. The landmark tournament celebrated its 30th anniversary and brought together 20 elite clubs from five continents, offering a truly international platform for emerging talent.

Inter Miami participated in Group A alongside Brazilian and Argentine powerhouses SE Palmeiras, CR Flamengo, CA River Plate, and CA Boca Juniors. Our U-12s competed against elite competition and proudly represented our Club internationally.

Our Academy's run concluded following the group stage and ultimately Spanish side Real Betis took home the title.

"It's both rewarding and a real pleasure to work with this team. This is my second year with the same group, and working with them every day... It's incredibly easy. They listen, they're eager to improve, to keep getting better and better... I'm very proud of them", said Inter Miami U-12 head coach Johana Karbanová.

Participation in this prestigious competition represents a significant milestone for Inter Miami CF's Academy, providing young players with the opportunity to test themselves against some of the top youth sides in world football.

This exciting experience reflects the Academy's continued growth and commitment to developing top-tier talent capable of competing at the highest levels.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!







Major League Soccer Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.