Chicago Fire FC Partners with Mike's Hot Honey® to Spice up Matchdays and Activations

Published on March 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced Mike's Hot Honey, the original and leading hot honey brand, as an official partner of the Club. Elevating food experiences since 2010, Mike's Hot Honey will be integrating its sweet heat flavor combination into matchday stadium concessions at Soldier Field and the Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration this summer at Recess in the West Loop.

Beginning this weekend, Mike's Hot Honey will be available throughout Soldier Field to add signature kick to stadium bites. Select bar and premium-level locations will feature custom drinks infused with Mike's Hot Honey signature cocktail syrup. The new menu addition will also be found at youth and adult community soccer events at the Endeavor Health Fire Pitch.

Additionally, the brand will show up at Recess during the highly anticipated Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration, where fans can catch live viewings of every FIFA World Cup 2026 match from June 11 to July 19. Mike's Hot Honey will support custom activations and curate food and drink specials for both local and global tastes while fans gather during the world's largest sporting event coming to the U.S. this summer. Fans can sign up for more information here.

"Mike's Hot Honey understands that soccer is about community and celebration, and we're thrilled to bring them into stadium activations and fan touchpoints," said Goyo Perez, Senior Vice President Corporate Partnerships at Chicago Fire FC. "Their bold, versatile flavors are a perfect fit as we continue showcasing diverse food offerings that create memorable fan experiences."

As an official partner, Mike's Hot Honey will also see inclusion in the Club's cross-channel content, ranging from spots in Apple TV and the Grammy Award-winning series "Inside the Fire," to social content and premium in-stadium signage.

"This partnership represents a collaboration between two culture driven brands," said Samuel Akainyah (SoloSam), Chicago Creative Director of Partnerships at Mike's Hot Honey. "From plugging into the Fire's digital content to providing fresh menu offerings across various fan interactions, we'll engage supporters at every stage of their soccer journey and further our commitment to bringing the HEAT to Chicago."

For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on X (@chicagofire  using hashtags #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), Facebook at  facebook.com/chicagofire/, Threads (@chicagofire) and Bluesky (@chicagofire.bsky.social).

For more information on Mike's Hot Honey, visit mikeshothoney.com or follow on  X (@ mikeshothoney),  Facebook  (@mikeshothoney),  Instagram  (@ mikeshothoney) and  TikTok (@mikeshothoney).

The partnership, execution, and amplification for Mike's Hot Honey is being managed by media agency of record Noble People. The creative direction and community collaboration is being led by SoloSam.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 31, 2026

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