Five St. Louis CITY SC U-14 Academy Players to Participate in U.S. U-14 Boys North Regional Mini Camp
Published on March 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC academy players Matthew Garner, Weston Remm, Brecken Steffan, William Uzzell, and Henry Williams have been called up to the U.S. U-14 Boys' North Regional Mini Camp, taking place from April 2-6 at McCurry Park South in Fayetteville, Georgia.
This marks the first time St. Louis CITY SC has had more than four players called up to their respective national teams. The regional mini-camp is part of the U-14 Boys' Talent Identification Program, which is designed to discover and introduce a broader pool of top U-14 talent to U.S. Soccer scouts.
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