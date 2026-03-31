Dynamo & Dash Charities Partners with Houston Marathon Foundation and Chevron to Host Second Annual Family Fun Run on April 11 at HSP

Published on March 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Dynamo & Dash Charities, the charitable foundation of Houston Dynamo Football Club, the Houston Marathon Foundation (HMF) and Chevron are excited to announce the second annual Family Fun Run at Houston Sports Park (12131 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77045) on Saturday, April 11, just after World Health Day on April 7.

This event, which starts at 8:00 a.m. CT, aims to promote health and fitness within families and communitiesthrough a 1-mile and 2-mile course, encouraging participants to take small steps towards fun, healthierlifestyles and providing a platform for families to engage in physical activity together.

Notably, participants will receive a free ticket to a Houston Dynamo or Houston Dash match at Shell EnergyStadium. Details on how to claim the ticket will be sent via email following the event.

"Getting families active together at fun events reminds us that exercise is something to celebrate," said WadeBarrett, HDFC's VP of Community Engagement. "Soccer, races and fun runs reflect our shared values, focusing on increasing access to the life-changing health benefits of movement and community."

Wade Morehead, Houston Marathon Foundation Executive Director added, "Hosting the Family Fun Run alongside the Dynamo & Dash Charities provides a fun and meaningful platform to introduce local youth to the many benefits of running-building confidence, improving health, and developing goal-setting skills-all while connecting with others and celebrating their achievements."

This event, presented by the Houston Marathon Foundation (HMF), reflects the shared values of both organizations in promoting wellness and community engagement.

Chevron is the key sponsor for the event, which is expected to attract over 100 supporters cheering close to 2,500 participants along the course.

Attendees can look forward to receiving shirts, medals and a variety of giveaways at the post-run festival as part of the $15 registration fee. The festival will include local food trucks (DonutNV, Kona Ice and Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck), as well as a variety of activities including soccer drills, Chevron STEM Zone activations, bounce houses, a climbing wall, a gaming truck, face painting, balloons and more.

The Houston Marathon Foundation will then email registrants all of the details they need to get moving with their family.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 31, 2026

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