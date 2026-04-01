St. Louis CITY SC Launches "Summer of Soccer Presented by Purina" to Celebrate the World's Most-Watched Soccer Tournament

Published on March 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







Summer of Soccer to feature soccer-themed community activities each day of the tournament and in 40 locations across the region, including a boys' and girls' youth soccer tournament culminating in matches at Energizer Park

New website connects fans to Summer of Soccer events and activities across St. Louis

As North America prepares to host the biggest soccer competition on the planet, St. Louis CITY SC is ready to bring the tournament to St. Louis with Summer of Soccer Presented by Purina, a region-wide, club-led initiative featuring daily events, activations and celebrations throughout the tournament to connect to the world's most popular sport and unite St. Louis around the beautiful game.

The club's Summer of Soccer festivities will begin with the tournament's opening game on Thursday, June 11 and run through the tournament final on Sunday, July 19.

"We've been building towards this moment for years: the day the world's pre-eminent soccer tournament arrives in North America," said Diego Gigliani, President & GM at St. Louis CITY SC. "Without a doubt, this summer will mark a pivotal moment for the continued growth of the world's favorite sport in the United States.

"Our Summer of Soccer initiatives will put CITY at the center of the game across our region," Gigliani continued. "With our partners and friends at Purina, we are looking forward to celebrating with CITY fans, reaching new fans and new generations, bringing the excitement of the global game beyond our stadium and into our regional communities, and creating opportunities for fans to connect with the game every single day of the tournament while carrying St. Louis' soccer tradition forward."

"This summer will be exhilarating and introduce more two-legged and four-legged North American sports fans to the beautiful game of soccer," said Andrea Faccio, President and Chief Growth Officer at Purina. "We're elated to be part of the community-building and celebrations, especially in our hometown of St. Louis with its rich soccer history."

As America's First Soccer CITY, St. Louis has played a defining role in shaping the beautiful game. Of the more than 800 players who have represented the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT), nearly 10% are from St. Louis - a legacy that continues to inspire the next generation of players and fans.

CITY SC has launched a new website to keep fans connected throughout the Summer of Soccer. Visit www.SummerofSoccerSTL.com for a full calendar of Soccer Celebrations and community events hosted by CITY SC, and sign up for the email list to stay up-to-date on all Summer of Soccer activities.

Summer of Soccer also is sponsored by BJC HealthCare and Michelob ULTRA and includes a number of ways to celebrate the beautiful game across the region:

St. Louis CITY SC Soccer Celebrations at Energizer Park

At the center of Summer of Soccer are St. Louis CITY SC Soccer Celebrations at Energizer Park. The stadium will serve as the epicenter for fan activations of FIFA World Cup 2026™ USMNT matches, as well as the tournament final on July 19.

CITY SC's first Soccer Celebration will take place on Friday, June 12, the day after the tournament begins and the night of Team USA's debut against Paraguay at 8:00 p.m. CT. Lou Fusz Plaza, on the east side of Energizer Park, will transform into a high-energy soccer festival that's free and open to all ages. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and wear their best USA or CITY gear as the plaza will be rocking with live music, family-friendly games, food and drink options, and soccer-playing activities, ahead of the USA vs. Paraguay match broadcast live on the plaza's big screen.

Subsequent Soccer Celebrations will be held inside Energizer Park's ULTRA Club, including USA's group-stage matches on Friday, June 19 at 2:00 p.m. CT vs. Australia and Thursday, June 25 at 9:00 p.m. CT vs. Turkey. Fans will be able to view the matches on large screens accompanied by views of Energizer Park's pitch.

More information about CITY SC's Soccer Celebrations is available at www.SummerofSoccerSTL.com.

In addition to Soccer Celebrations at Energizer Park, fans will be able to come together and watch other FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches at major regional gathering spots, including Ballpark Village and other CITY On Tap pub partners. CITY SC's Street Team will be present at select matches at these locations, engaging fans and offering opportunities to win tickets, merchandise and other experiences.

"40 Days of Soccer" Daily Community Activations

CITY SC will lead 40 Days of Soccer, in which the club will host soccer-playing activities across the region every day of the tournament. Anchored by the club's CITY Futures program, which sets out to make soccer accessible to all, 40 Days of Soccer will deliver a packed schedule of events, including the grand openings of CITY SC's newest mini-pitches, as well as the club's dedicated Pick Up CITY events, street soccer games, and community and partner activations for kids and adults. Events will take place in multiple locations throughout the region, including North City, Downtown, The Hill and Forest Park.

5v5 Youth Soccer Tournament

CITY SC is partnering with the Missouri Youth Soccer Association (MYSA) and Vetta Sports to host a competitive, 5v5 youth tournament June 19-21 for boys and girls age groups U8 - U12, with championship matches taking place on the biggest soccer stage in St. Louis: the pitch of Energizer Park. For more information and to register for the youth soccer tournament, visit www.SummerofSoccerSTL.com.

Partnerships with KTVI Fox 2 and WXSL Telemundo St. Louis

KTVI Fox 2 and WXSL Telemundo St. Louis will serve as the region's broadcast destination for the world's biggest sporting event this summer, bringing fans every moment of the action from the opening match through the Final. Through an expanded partnership with CITY SC, both stations will deliver in-depth tournament coverage and analysis featuring their roster of broadcasters as well as special guests from CITY SC.

FIFA Hospitality Packages and Energizer Park Group Event Options

Fans can purchase official FIFA hospitality through St. Louis CITY SC. Tickets include premium locations, pre- and post- food and beverage, and exclusive entertainment. CITY SC serves as an authorized sub-agent of MLS, appointed as non-exclusive Sales Agent of On Location in the United States. Visit www.stlcitysc.com/worldcup26 for more information and to secure your premium ticket.

Corporate packages for hospitality events at Energizer Park also are available for colleagues and coworkers to gather for live viewings of FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches. Packages include food and beverage, perfect for group outings such as lunches, happy hours and corporate retreats.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 31, 2026

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