More Than a Partnership: Investing in San Diego's Next Generation

Published on March 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC's partnership with Qualcomm represents far more than an investment in the game or logo inclusion, it reflects a shared belief in the potential of San Diego and in the youth who will shape its future.

Together, we are building more than pathways for player development; we are creating opportunity, access, and aspiration in the communities that will define the next generation of our sport. Qualcomm's investment in support of San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy, including its presence on the front of kit for the SDFC Academy players, is a visible symbol of that commitment and of a partnership grounded in long-term impact.

That vision further came to life at Colina del Sol Park, where SDFC hosted a dedication ceremony for the Club's first futsal court renovation in San Diego. The project brought together San Diego FC, San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy, Qualcomm, the City of San Diego Parks & Recreation Department, and community leaders around a common purpose: creating a safe, inspiring place for youth and families to gather, play, and grow.

The timing made the moment even more meaningful, with the court unveiling taking place ahead of our first home match and connecting the excitement of our inaugural season with a lasting commitment to the neighborhoods we serve. Through partnerships like this, we are not only investing in today's community, but also helping nurture the next generation of stars who will rise from San Diego and carry this game forward.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.