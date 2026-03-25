Compilation of Events Supported by Heron Sports & Entertainment

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







With the opening of Nu Stadium in Miami, Heron Sports & Entertainment, the dedicated platform focused on arranging, promoting, and producing major events in South Florida and Globally enters a new era.

Since opening its doors in 2020, the Club's state-of-the-art facilities have staged hundreds of events including Major International Club Exhibitions matches, tournament matches, international friendlies, signature events, and training camps and Heron Sports & Entertainment has supported major events globally.

A look at some of the most memorable events supported by Heron Sports & Entertainment to date:

HS&E hosted a FC Barcelona training camp and two matches, one at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and the other at Red Bull Arena in New York City between FC Barcelona and New York Red Bulls (2022)

Friendly match with the No.1 & No. 2 Women's teams in the World the USWNT and Germany (2022)

The Historic University of Miami Spring Football Game (2022, 2023)

Noche d'Or: Celebration honoring Lionel Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or (2023)

The Beautiful Game: Global celebrity football match featuring international legends (2023, 2025)

Inter Miami CF International Preseason Tours (2024, 2025, 2026)

Training Camps and Friendlies with the Men's World Cup Champions, Argentina (2024, 2025)

Serving as a FIFA Club World Cup Training Site for the German side, Borussia Dortmund (2025)

Preseason Training Camp for the Reigning NWSL Champions, Gotham FC (2026)

Dreams Cup: Youth Tournament featuring 1000 Teams (2024, 2025)

2025 was the most active year to date with HS&E supporting eight international friendlies, serving four National Team and Club base camps (U.S. Soccer Men's and Women's, Canada Men's Soccer, Borussia Dortmund), and hosting two major youth tournaments, including the Dreams Cup that hosted over 1000 Youth teams & the Messi Cup that saw eight of the World's best Youth Academies visit Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and the Florida Blue Training Center.

In addition to hosting events at Inter Miami's World Class campuses, Heron Sports & Entertainment has elevated Inter Miami CF's global ambition by supporting the Club's annual International Tour during preseason and co-promoted several matches in New York, Houston, and Orlando to date.

See below for a more extensive list of events that Heron Sports & Entertainment has supported.

Inter Miami Global Preseason Tours

2024 Historic First International Tour

Inter Miami CF vs Al-Hilal

Inter Miami CF vs Al-Nassr

Inter Miami CF vs Hong Kong Team

Inter Miami CF vs Vissel Kobe

2025 Americas Preseason Tour

Inter Miami CF vs Club América

Inter Miami CF vs Universitario de Deportes

Inter Miami CF vs Sporting San Miguelito

Inter Miami CF vs CD Olimpia

Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City SC

2026 Champions Tour

Inter Miami CF vs Alianza Lima

Inter Miami CF vs Atlético Nacional

Inter Miami CF vs Barcelona de Guayaquil

Inter Miami CF vs Independiente del Valle

Major International Club Exhibitions Hosted

Inter Miami vs. Club Universitario de Deportes - First international friendly in Club history

Club Universitario de Deportes vs. Atlético Nacional

Inter Miami CF vs FC Barcelona

Inter Miami CF vs Vasco da Gama

Inter Miami CF vs Newell's Old Boys

RB Leipzig vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

São Paulo vs Flamengo

River Plate vs Millonarios

Millonarios vs Atlético Nacional

Al Ahly vs Pachuca

Tournaments Hosted

Concacaf Gold Cup Preliminary Round (2021)

Concacaf Gold Cup Preliminary Round and Group Stage Matches (2023)

International Friendlies Hosted

United States vs. El Salvador

United States vs Venezuela

US Women's National Team vs Germany

US Women's National Team vs China

US Women's National Team vs Italy

Colombia vs Paraguay

Colombia vs Venezuela

Colombia vs New Zealand

Venezuela vs Canada

Argentina vs Puerto Rico

Guatemala vs Iceland

Honduras vs Iceland

Italy vs Venezuela

Uruguay vs Guatemala

Signature Events

The Beautiful Game - Global celebrity football match featuring international legends (2022, 2025)

University of Miami Spring Game (2022, 2023)

Noche d'Or - Celebration honoring Lionel Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or

Tournaments (Owned / Produced Properties)

Dreams Cup - International youth tournament

Messi Cup - Global youth football tournament

Participation (Promoter / Commercial Partner Outside Miami)

FC Barcelona vs New York Red Bulls - New York

River Plate vs Vasco de Gama - Orlando

Venezuela vs Australia - Houston

Colombia vs Australia - Citi Field, New York

Ecuador vs Australia - Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Training Camps Hosted

FC Barcelona Training Camp

River Plate Preseason Training Camp

Colombia Training Camp

Argentina National Team - Copa América preparation camp

United States Men's National Team

U.S. Women's National Team

Borussia Dortmund Club World Cup Base Camp

Orange Bowl Training Camp

Miami Sharks Ruby Training

Canada Men's National Team Training Camp in Nov. to prepare for Concacaf Nations League

NWSL Reigning Champions, Gotham FC, Preseason Training Camp







Major League Soccer Stories from March 25, 2026

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