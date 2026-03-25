Compilation of Events Supported by Heron Sports & Entertainment
Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
With the opening of Nu Stadium in Miami, Heron Sports & Entertainment, the dedicated platform focused on arranging, promoting, and producing major events in South Florida and Globally enters a new era.
Since opening its doors in 2020, the Club's state-of-the-art facilities have staged hundreds of events including Major International Club Exhibitions matches, tournament matches, international friendlies, signature events, and training camps and Heron Sports & Entertainment has supported major events globally.
A look at some of the most memorable events supported by Heron Sports & Entertainment to date:
HS&E hosted a FC Barcelona training camp and two matches, one at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and the other at Red Bull Arena in New York City between FC Barcelona and New York Red Bulls (2022)
Friendly match with the No.1 & No. 2 Women's teams in the World the USWNT and Germany (2022)
The Historic University of Miami Spring Football Game (2022, 2023)
Noche d'Or: Celebration honoring Lionel Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or (2023)
The Beautiful Game: Global celebrity football match featuring international legends (2023, 2025)
Inter Miami CF International Preseason Tours (2024, 2025, 2026)
Training Camps and Friendlies with the Men's World Cup Champions, Argentina (2024, 2025)
Serving as a FIFA Club World Cup Training Site for the German side, Borussia Dortmund (2025)
Preseason Training Camp for the Reigning NWSL Champions, Gotham FC (2026)
Dreams Cup: Youth Tournament featuring 1000 Teams (2024, 2025)
2025 was the most active year to date with HS&E supporting eight international friendlies, serving four National Team and Club base camps (U.S. Soccer Men's and Women's, Canada Men's Soccer, Borussia Dortmund), and hosting two major youth tournaments, including the Dreams Cup that hosted over 1000 Youth teams & the Messi Cup that saw eight of the World's best Youth Academies visit Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and the Florida Blue Training Center.
In addition to hosting events at Inter Miami's World Class campuses, Heron Sports & Entertainment has elevated Inter Miami CF's global ambition by supporting the Club's annual International Tour during preseason and co-promoted several matches in New York, Houston, and Orlando to date.
See below for a more extensive list of events that Heron Sports & Entertainment has supported.
Inter Miami Global Preseason Tours
2024 Historic First International Tour
Inter Miami CF vs Al-Hilal
Inter Miami CF vs Al-Nassr
Inter Miami CF vs Hong Kong Team
Inter Miami CF vs Vissel Kobe
2025 Americas Preseason Tour
Inter Miami CF vs Club América
Inter Miami CF vs Universitario de Deportes
Inter Miami CF vs Sporting San Miguelito
Inter Miami CF vs CD Olimpia
Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City SC
2026 Champions Tour
Inter Miami CF vs Alianza Lima
Inter Miami CF vs Atlético Nacional
Inter Miami CF vs Barcelona de Guayaquil
Inter Miami CF vs Independiente del Valle
Major International Club Exhibitions Hosted
Inter Miami vs. Club Universitario de Deportes - First international friendly in Club history
Club Universitario de Deportes vs. Atlético Nacional
Inter Miami CF vs FC Barcelona
Inter Miami CF vs Vasco da Gama
Inter Miami CF vs Newell's Old Boys
RB Leipzig vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
São Paulo vs Flamengo
River Plate vs Millonarios
Millonarios vs Atlético Nacional
Al Ahly vs Pachuca
Tournaments Hosted
Concacaf Gold Cup Preliminary Round (2021)
Concacaf Gold Cup Preliminary Round and Group Stage Matches (2023)
International Friendlies Hosted
United States vs. El Salvador
United States vs Venezuela
US Women's National Team vs Germany
US Women's National Team vs China
US Women's National Team vs Italy
Colombia vs Paraguay
Colombia vs Venezuela
Colombia vs New Zealand
Venezuela vs Canada
Argentina vs Puerto Rico
Guatemala vs Iceland
Honduras vs Iceland
Italy vs Venezuela
Uruguay vs Guatemala
Signature Events
The Beautiful Game - Global celebrity football match featuring international legends (2022, 2025)
University of Miami Spring Game (2022, 2023)
Noche d'Or - Celebration honoring Lionel Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or
Tournaments (Owned / Produced Properties)
Dreams Cup - International youth tournament
Messi Cup - Global youth football tournament
Participation (Promoter / Commercial Partner Outside Miami)
FC Barcelona vs New York Red Bulls - New York
River Plate vs Vasco de Gama - Orlando
Venezuela vs Australia - Houston
Colombia vs Australia - Citi Field, New York
Ecuador vs Australia - Red Bull Arena, New Jersey
Training Camps Hosted
FC Barcelona Training Camp
River Plate Preseason Training Camp
Colombia Training Camp
Argentina National Team - Copa América preparation camp
United States Men's National Team
U.S. Women's National Team
Borussia Dortmund Club World Cup Base Camp
Orange Bowl Training Camp
Miami Sharks Ruby Training
Canada Men's National Team Training Camp in Nov. to prepare for Concacaf Nations League
NWSL Reigning Champions, Gotham FC, Preseason Training Camp
Major League Soccer Stories from March 25, 2026
- D.C. United Forward Gabriel Segal Undergoes Ankle Surgery - D.C. United
- Mexican Superstar Carín León to Make History with First-Ever Concert at Nu Stadium in Miami Freedom Park on June 28 - Inter Miami CF
- Compilation of Events Supported by Heron Sports & Entertainment - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Announces Heron Sports & Entertainment as Club Continues Unprecedented Growth - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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