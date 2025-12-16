St. Louis CITY SC Appoints Yoann Damet as Head Coach

December 16, 2025

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC has appointed Yoann Damet as head coach to lead the team as it enters its fourth MLS season. Damet spent the last three years as an assistant coach under Wilfried Nancy at the Columbus Crew and was a member of the Crew's winning MLS Cup (2023) and Leagues Cup (2024) teams. Damet also worked on Greg Vanney's coaching staff at LA Galaxy and served as interim head coach at FC Cincinnati on two occasions.

"Yoann has all the attributes we were looking for in a manager and aligns closely with the vision and direction we have for this team," said Sporting Director Corey Wray. "He has invaluable experience working with some of the best teams and coaches in the league that I am sure will help him get the best out of our players. Yoann is ambitious, competitive, and does an exceptional job communicating his soccer ideas, but most importantly he values people and relationships. Having worked together before, we already share a foundation of trust which I think will be beneficial as we move the team forward."

"On the field, he will build on the club's intense, high-work-rate identity while adding a more proactive, ball-focused dimension to our style which will give us the best chance to be consistently competitive and entertain our fans," continued Wray.

Known for his preparation, tactical acumen, and player-centered approach, Damet quickly established himself as one of the most progressive young coaches in North America. While only 35 years old, the Frenchman brings nearly two decades of coaching experience at both the professional and youth levels, including time in France, Canada, and the United States. Throughout his career in the US, Damet worked with teams and coaches who have achieved significant success, including Nancy (Columbus Crew), Vanney (LA Galaxy), and Mikey Varas (San Diego).

"Through our conversations, it was clear that Yoann will bring an uncompromising desire to win, a relentless and thorough approach to his work, and values and behaviors that align naturally with our club," said St. Louis CITY President and GM Diego Gigliani. "We're confident Yoann is well positioned to follow the proven path of MLS-experienced assistants who have gone on to succeed as head coaches. At the same time, we're incredibly grateful to David Critchley for his leadership as interim head coach and remain committed to his continued development within our club."

Damet began coaching at age 16 and held various youth coaching roles in France with Beaune FC, Jura Sud Foot, and Dijon FCO before moving to North America, joining CF Montreal Academy in 2014.

His work with Montreal earned him a move to FC Cincinnati in 2017, where he was the assistant coach and later served as the interim head coach in 2019 and 2020, with his first stint at age 29, making him the youngest coach in league history to debut and win an MLS match. After his tenure with FC Cincinnati, Damet was named the head coach of LA Galaxy II in the USL Championship, and he was later promoted to Greg Vanney's first-team staff as an assistant coach. Following the 2022 season, the Crew agreed to terms with the LA Galaxy, compensating the Galaxy an undisclosed amount to acquire Damet's services. The 35-year-old holds UEFA A, USSF Pro and Canadian Soccer Association A licenses.

"I'm honored to be joining CITYS SC and really looking forward to getting to work with the team and building a high-standard environment that represents the fans and this city," Damet stated. "I want to thank the ownership group, Diego, and Corey for the trust they've shown in me. This is an ambitious club, and we'll work extremely hard every day to be competitive and play an entertaining style of soccer the fans and supporters can relate to and enjoy."

St. Louis CITY SC will open the 2026 MLS campaign at home versus Charlotte FC on February 21, with the match scheduled for 1:30 pm CT at Energizer Park. Tickets can be purchased through seatgeek.com.







