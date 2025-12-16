Leagues Cup 2026 Set to be Played August 4-September 6; Participating Clubs Announced

Published on December 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK / MEXICO CITY - The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee today announced the official dates, participating clubs and competition format for Leagues Cup 2026, the fourth edition of the annual tournament between Major League Soccer and LIGA MX. The tournament is set to kick off August 4, 2026, and conclude with the Leagues Cup 2026 Final on September 6.

Staged immediately following the FIFA World Cup 2026, Leagues Cup 2026 will continue the momentum of a landmark year for the sport in North America and further cement the tournament's position as a marquee competition in the global soccer calendar.

Sanctioned by Concacaf, Leagues Cup 2026 will once again feature 36 clubs total, including all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualifying MLS clubs, competing in a fully interleague format that showcases the best of both leagues. As in 2025, the top nine teams from each MLS conference (Eastern Conference and Western Conference) that qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in the prior season earned entry into the tournament.

In addition, Leagues Cup 2026 will award three qualification spots to the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The champion, runner-up and third-place finisher will qualify, with the tournament champion earning a direct place in the Round of 16. The Concacaf Champions Cup serves as the pathway to FIFA international club competitions, providing clubs the opportunity to represent Concacaf on the global stage.

Participating Clubs

LIGA MX Clubs (18)

All 18 LIGA MX clubs will participate in Leagues Cup 2026.

Atlas FC

Club América

Atlético de San Luis

Club Guadalajara

Cruz Azul

FC Juárez

Club León

Mazatlán FC

CF Monterrey

Club Necaxa

CF Pachuca

Club Puebla

Pumas UNAM

Club Querétaro

Santos Laguna

Tigres UANL

Club Tijuana

Toluca FC Major League Soccer Clubs (18)

The following MLS clubs qualified based on performance in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs 2025, with the top nine clubs from each conference earning entry:

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

FC Cincinnati

Columbus Crew

FC Dallas

Inter Miami CF

LAFC

Minnesota United FC

Nashville SC

New York City FC

Orlando City SC

Philadelphia Union

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

San Diego FC

Seattle Sounders FC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Several clubs return to the tournament after not participating in the 2025 edition, reflecting the competitive nature of MLS qualification and the evolving landscape of North American club soccer.

Club Rankings Entering Leagues Cup 2026

The Leagues Cup Ranking combines MLS and LIGA MX league performance into a unified table used to help shape Phase One matchups. MLS clubs are ranked based on the final MLS Supporters' Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on cumulative performance across the Apertura and Clausura 2025 tournaments.

Tournament Format

Leagues Cup 2026 will follow the competition format introduced in 2025, continuing a structure that emphasizes consistent interleague play and a clear path to the championship:

Phase One features 54 matches, all contested between MLS and LIGA MX clubs

Results from Phase One determine separate Leagues Cup standings for MLS and LIGA MX, with the top four clubs from each league advancing to the Knockout Rounds

Interleague matchups are guaranteed through the Quarterfinals, ensuring MLS vs. LIGA MX competition at every stage leading into the Semifinals

The tournament concludes with the Semifinals, Third Place Match, and Leagues Cup Final.

This format ensures meaningful competition at every stage while reinforcing the cross-border rivalries that have defined Leagues Cup since its inception.

Tournament History

Entering its fourth year, Leagues Cup has rapidly established itself as one of the premier club competitions in the region, delivering historic moments and global visibility for both MLS and LIGA MX since launching in 2023. Past champions include Inter Miami CF (2023, and are current MLS Cup Champions), Columbus Crew (2024) and Seattle Sounders FC (2025), who lifted the trophy this summer in front of record crowds.

Additional details regarding matchups, schedule, venues, ticketing and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

For more information about Leagues Cup, visit LeaguesCup.com.

About Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup is an annual, Concacaf-sanctioned competition between Major League Soccer and LIGA MX that features top clubs from both leagues competing in a fully interleague format. Launched in 2023, the tournament represents a landmark collaboration between the two leagues and serves as a cornerstone of their long-term partnership.

The top three finishers in Leagues Cup qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup, with the champion earning the opportunity to represent the region in FIFA international club competitions. Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can watch Leagues Cup on Apple TV, with select matches also available via broadcast and cable television partners.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.