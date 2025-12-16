Minnesota United Acquires Midfielder Peter Stroud from Red Bull New York
Published on December 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has acquired midfielder Peter Stroud from Red Bull New York in exchange for $475,000 of 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). RBNY will retain a sell-on percentage if Stroud is transferred out of MLS.
"I'm super excited to get to work for Minnesota United and play in front of the passionate fans at Allianz Field next season," said midfielder Peter Stroud. "The club had an amazing season last year and has big ambitions. I look forward to helping the team win games and compete for trophies."
"Peter brings valuable MLS experience and a strong understanding of the league's demands, with potential to improve," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "We expect him to apply that familiarity to elevate our midfield, while his energy and upside will be important assets as we prepare for the upcoming season."
Stroud, a Homegrown Player signing from Chester, New Jersey, arrives in Minnesota after playing in the midfield with Red Bull New York since the 2023 season. With his hometown club, Stroud made 83 game appearances (52 starts), where he played over 4,440 minutes across all competitions, in which he notably started MLS Cup 2024 against LA Galaxy.
A product of the New York Red Bulls Academy from 2015-2018, Stroud's development then included time abroad with West Ham United's U18 side in England before returning to the United States to continue his growth at the collegiate and pre-professional levels.
Collegiately at Duke University with the Blue Devils, Stroud made 55 game appearances, recording six goals and 12 assists over three seasons. He was named ACC Midfielder of the Year twice and is the first player in ACC history to win it in back-to-back years. The New Jersey native earned All-ACC First Team honors twice, United Soccer Coaches All-America First Team, All-South Region First Team twice and was named Duke's Most Valuable Player for the 2020 season. He later returned to the Red Bull system before signing as a Homegrown Player in January 2023, making his MLS debut during the 2023 season opener.
Internationally, Stroud featured for the United States Youth National teams, including the U15 and U17 squads, where he made 30 appearances.
Transaction: Minnesota United acquires midfielder Peter Stroud from Red Bull New York, and in exchange, sends $475,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) to New York. RBNY will retain a sell-on percentage if Stroud is transferred out of MLS.
VITALS
Peter Stroud
Position: Midfielder
Date of Birth: 4/23/2002 (23 years old)
Height: 5'10"
Wight: 150
Birthplace: Chester, New Jersey
Hometown: Chester, New Jersey
Citizenship: United States
Previous Club: Red Bull New York
Minnesota United Acquires Midfielder Peter Stroud from Red Bull New York
