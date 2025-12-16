New York City FC and Councilmember Francisco Moya Announce the Club's $100,000 Community Investment in First Baptist Church

Published on December 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







QUEENS, NY - New York City FC and long-time partner Councilmember Francisco Moya today announced a $100,000 community investment in First Baptist Church of East Elmhurst, the first to be awarded since New York City FC announced their philanthropic commitment to donate a total of $7.5 million to local Queens schools, nonprofits, and community organizations back in March.

This investment will support essential infrastructure improvements to First Baptist Church's building, including the installation and maintenance of a new air conditioning system. The upgrade will ensure that the church can continue serving East Elmhurst families and the community throughout the year.

"Our relationship with Pastor Young and his team goes back a long way, and we know how essential they are to the East Elmhurst community," said  Marty Edelman, Co-Vice Chairman of New York City FC. "We are honored to provide this funding to help strengthen a place so many families rely on. Supporting organizations like First Baptist Church is central to our broader commitment to Queens as we look forward to moving into our future home at Etihad Park."

In March, New York City FC announced their  multi-year, $7.5 million community investment initiative  to partner with local schools, nonprofits, labor organizations, and neighborhood groups across Queens. The commitment, unveiled at the Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, outlined support for approximately 20 organizations, including First Baptist Church. The investment focuses on education, community wellness, youth development, and workforce advancement and will further the Club's mission by providing direct financial assistance to Queens-based nonprofits. Additionally, upon the opening of Etihad Park, New York City FC will expand their community ticket donation policy by donating a minimum of 1,000 free tickets to local schools and community-based organizations every season.

"This is exactly the type of investment we envisioned when we partnered with New York City FC," said  Councilmember Francisco Moya.  "First Baptist Church has been a lifeline for East Elmhurst for decades, feeding families, supporting neighbors, and being there whenever people need them. I am proud to partner with New York City FC to help First Baptist Church keep doing the work that makes such a difference in this community."

"We are deeply grateful for this support from New York City FC and Councilmember Moya," said  Pastor Patrick Young of First Baptist Church. "Our church has served this community for many decades, and these upgrades will make a meaningful difference for everyone who gathers here. This investment helps us continue our work with the comfort and dignity our congregation and neighbors deserve."

This community investment, and the additional investments announced in March of this year, are a continuation of New York City FC's ongoing effort to empower New York City communities and strengthen the physical and social infrastructure that support them. Last year, New York City FC donated over $10 million to iconic New York City institutions Icahn Stadium and York College. New York City FC nonprofit foundation, City in the Community (CITC), continues this work, having served over 50,000 young people across 86% of New York City's communities with free soccer programs promoting health, education, and youth leadership. CITC has also helped build over 50 mini soccer pitches throughout the five boroughs through the New York City Soccer Initiative.

Today's investment reinforces New York City FC's ongoing commitment to uplifting their future neighbors through soccer programs, education initiatives, and community investment.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.