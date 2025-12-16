Red Bull New York Completes Transfer of Defender Justin Che from Brondby IF

HARRISON, N.J. (December 16, 2025) - Red Bull New York have completed the transfer of defender Justin Che from Brondby IF for an undisclosed fee pending the receipt of his ITC, the club announced today. Che signs a three-year MLS contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

"Justin [Che] is a versatile player that has vast experience both overseas and in MLS and we are pleased to have join our organization," said Head of Sport Julian de Guzman. "He is an exciting, young player that will bring energy to our team, and we are looking forward to seeing him with our group soon."

Che, 22, has spent the last three seasons with Brondby IF, which has involved two loans with ADO Den Haag and Patro Eisden. In 2025, Che made 15 appearances for Patro Eisden in the Belgian Challenger Pro League, he helped the club to a 7-2-4 mark with four clean sheets during his season-long loan. During the previous season, Che made 21 appearances for ADO Den Haag, where he tallied two assists. The club also posted an 11-3-7 mark when Che was played in a match. Che made one appearance for Brondby IF during the 2024-25 season.

Prior to Brondby, Che played for FC Dallas in MLS from 2020 to 2023. Che joined FC Dallas in 2020 as a homegrown, and during that season he played with North Texas SC, Dallas's USL League One affiliate. He made 16 appearances for North Texas, where he tallied one assist and earned USL League One All-League honors. The defender went on loan with Bayern Munich II in 2021, where he made eight appearances and returned to FC Dallas on June 15, 2021. He then made 15 appearances for FC Dallas, where he tallied three assists for the club. Che recorded his first career MLS assist in a 4-0 win over Los Angeles Galaxy on July 24, 2021. He then went on loan to TSG Hoffenheim in 2022, where he made two appearances for their first team and also featured for TSG Hoffenheim II, where he made 24 appearances and recorded one goal and one assist.

"Justin is an intelligent defender that has great speed and will help add to our backline this upcoming season," said Head Coach Michael Bradley. "He has played a lot of minutes all across Europe and will be another great person to add to our roster to help our club accomplish its goals."

The Richardson, Texas native has represented the United States at the youth national team level, which includes appearances with the U-16's and U-20's. Che made 10 appearances for the U-20's. He participated in the 2023 U-20 World Cup, where he helped the U.S. reach the quarterfinals and scored a goal in their Round of 16 win against New Zealand U-20's.

