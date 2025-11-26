Red Bull New York Announces 2025 End of Year Roster Decisions

HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York have announced end of year roster decisions today following the conclusion of the 2025 MLS season. New York have exercised options on two players and declined the options on two players. An additional 28 players are already under contract for next season, while one player is out of contract.

RBNY have exercised the options on midfielder Peter Stroud and defender Sean Nealis.

The club has declined options on defenders Kyle Duncan and Curtis Ofori.

Defender Tim Parker and goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci are currently in conversations to remain at the club.

Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel is out of contract and will not be returning to the club. Coronel is eligible for Free Agency which opens on December 10.

"We want to thank the players who will not be returning next season for their hard work and commitment to our club, and we wish them the best of luck in their next endeavors," said Head of Sport Julian de Guzman. "We know there's room for improvement, and we'll continue evaluating the roster to ensure we're in the best position possible."

New York Red Bulls II goalkeeper Tobias Szewczyk will occupy a homegrown roster spot as of January 1, 2026.

Current Roster as of November 26, 2025

Goalkeepers (2): John McCarthy, Aidan Stokes

Defenders (8): Raheem Edwards, Noah Eile, Alexander Hack, Juan Jose Mina, Marcelo Morales, Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis*, Omar Valencia

Midfielders (13): Gustav Berggren, Wiki Carmona, Ronald Donkor, Daniel Edelman, Emil Forsberg, Dennis Gjengaar, Cameron Harper, Aiden Jarvis, Adri Mehmeti, Rafael Mosquera, Andy Rojas, Mohammed Sofo, Peter Stroud*

Forwards (7): Wiktor Bogacz, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Julian Hall, Roald Mitchell, Lewis Morgan, Serge Ngoma, Tanner Rosborough

