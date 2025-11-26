Red Bull New York Announces 2025 End of Year Roster Decisions
Published on November 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York have announced end of year roster decisions today following the conclusion of the 2025 MLS season. New York have exercised options on two players and declined the options on two players. An additional 28 players are already under contract for next season, while one player is out of contract.
RBNY have exercised the options on midfielder Peter Stroud and defender Sean Nealis.
The club has declined options on defenders Kyle Duncan and Curtis Ofori.
Defender Tim Parker and goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci are currently in conversations to remain at the club.
Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel is out of contract and will not be returning to the club. Coronel is eligible for Free Agency which opens on December 10.
"We want to thank the players who will not be returning next season for their hard work and commitment to our club, and we wish them the best of luck in their next endeavors," said Head of Sport Julian de Guzman. "We know there's room for improvement, and we'll continue evaluating the roster to ensure we're in the best position possible."
New York Red Bulls II goalkeeper Tobias Szewczyk will occupy a homegrown roster spot as of January 1, 2026.
Current Roster as of November 26, 2025
Goalkeepers (2): John McCarthy, Aidan Stokes
Defenders (8): Raheem Edwards, Noah Eile, Alexander Hack, Juan Jose Mina, Marcelo Morales, Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis*, Omar Valencia
Midfielders (13): Gustav Berggren, Wiki Carmona, Ronald Donkor, Daniel Edelman, Emil Forsberg, Dennis Gjengaar, Cameron Harper, Aiden Jarvis, Adri Mehmeti, Rafael Mosquera, Andy Rojas, Mohammed Sofo, Peter Stroud*
Forwards (7): Wiktor Bogacz, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Julian Hall, Roald Mitchell, Lewis Morgan, Serge Ngoma, Tanner Rosborough
*- picked up option for 2026
Major League Soccer Stories from November 26, 2025
- Earthquakes Announce Roster Moves Ahead of 2026 MLS Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Year-End Roster Updates - Colorado Rapids
- Keys to the Match: Onto Miami - New York City FC
- Red Bull New York Announces 2025 End of Year Roster Decisions - New York Red Bulls
- D.C. United Announces Roster Decisions Ahead of the 2026 MLS Season - D.C. United
- Philadelphia Union Exercise Option for Defender Olwethu Makhanya - Philadelphia Union
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 26, 2025 - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Red Bulls Stories
- Red Bull New York Announces 2025 End of Year Roster Decisions
- Red Bull New York Announces 2026 MLS Schedule
- Emil Forsberg Named to Sweden's Men's National Team Roster for November World Cup Qualifiers
- New York Red Bulls Announce Sporting Leadership Transition
- New York Red Bulls Forward Julian Hall and Goalkeeper Aidan Stokes Named to United States U-17 National Team Roster for 2026 U-17 FIFA World Cup