New York Red Bulls Announce Sporting Leadership Transition

Published on October 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, NJ - New York Red Bulls today announced updates to their Sporting leadership as the club looks ahead and refocuses on building for future success following an incredible 15-year playoff run. Beginning in 2026, Julian de Guzman will assume the role of Head of Sport as part of the club's long-term succession plan, succeeding Jochen Schneider, who has decided to return home to be with his family in Europe. Additionally, Sandro Schwarz will not return as Head Coach for the 2026 season.

Over the last two seasons, de Guzman has worked alongside and been mentored by Schneider. Since joining the club in 2024, he has been at the helm of Red Bulls II, who secured first place in the Eastern Conference this season and soon will play for the Eastern Conference Final.

A trailblazer in Canadian soccer, de Guzman made history as the first Canadian to play in Spain's top division, La Liga, with Deportivo de La Coruña, where he was named Player of the Year in the 2007-2008 season. On the international stage, de Guzman earned 89 caps for Canada, making him one of the most-capped players in the nation's history. He was named Canadian Player of the Year in 2008, and his standout performances helped Canada reach the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, earning him All-Tournament Team honors in both 2007 and 2009.

Jochen Schneider, who has been with the club since 2022, shared that his decision was motivated by the need to prioritize his family, who are based in Europe.

During his tenure, Schneider played a pivotal role in shaping the New York Red Bulls' recent success. His vision and expertise were instrumental in bringing standout players like Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to the team, who combined for an impressive 44 goal contributions this season alone. Under his leadership, the club secured the Eastern Conference Championship in 2024 and made history by becoming the first club to have five different players born in New York or New Jersey start an MLS Cup Final. In addition to signing impact players, he has identified and prioritized the development of emerging talent. Under Schneider's direction to nurture young players the First Team currently has 12 Academy players on the roster. The organization saw 13 youth national call-ups this season.

"We are deeply grateful for all that Jochen has brought to our organization during his time here," said Marc de Grandpré, President of the New York Red Bulls. "Jochen's expertise and leadership were instrumental in assembling a team that has competed at the highest level. While we are saddened to see him depart, he will always be part of the family. We fully respect his decision and wish him and his family all the best in the days and months ahead.

At the same time, we know Julian will build on Jochen's great work and continue to strengthen the foundation that has been set. We would also like to thank Sandro for his dedication in leading our team on the pitch over the last two seasons. His professionalism and commitment have left a lasting impact on the organization, and we will always remember him for securing our first Eastern Conference Championship."

"It has been an incredible privilege and honor to lead this extraordinary organization and work alongside such talented individuals," said Schneider. "Over the past few years, I've poured my heart into this club, and I am immensely proud of what we've accomplished together. Mentoring Julian has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my time here, and I have no doubt that he is the perfect person to take the helm and lead the Red Bulls into their next chapter. While I will deeply miss this club, my family must come first, and I need to be with them. That said, I will always remain close to Julian and the Red Bulls, and I look forward to seeing the team's continued success."

More from Schneider: "I would like to thank Sandro for the last two seasons, especially coaching this team during a memorable 2024 Playoff run. His dedication to the job was outstanding, and I truly wish him nothing but the best in his future coaching endeavors."

Schwarz joined the Red Bulls ahead of the 2024 MLS season and made an immediate impact, leading the team to an Eastern Conference Championship and the club's second MLS Cup Final appearance. Under his leadership, the Red Bulls recorded 23 regular-season victories and advanced to the later stages of the U.S. Open Cup.

Additionally, Assistant Coach Volkan Bulut will not return for the 2026 season.

The search for a new Head Coach begins immediately.







