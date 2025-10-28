Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

CHICAGO FIRE FC HOSTS AUDI MLS CUP PLAYOFFS ROUND ONE BEST-OF-3 GAME 2 AGAINST PHILADELPHIA UNION AT SEATGEEK STADIUM

Chicago Fire FC returns to SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1 to host Game 2 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series against the Philadelphia Union.

Following an exhilarating 3-1 victory over Orlando City SC in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Wild Card game on Wednesday, Oct. 22, Chicago traveled to the Keystone State to open Round One Best-of-3 against the Philadelphia Union on Sunday, Oct. 26. In the first postseason matchup between the Eastern Conference foes, the hosts drew first blood in the 70th minute, before doubling the lead just five minutes later.

With six minutes to go in regulation time, Chicago finally got on the board, as winger Jonathan Bamba finished a loose ball in the box following a corner kick. Four minutes into stoppage time, a blocked free kick left the ball at the feet of Bamba, who passed it off to Jack Elliott. The Fire captain blasted a low rocket past Blake and into the lower right corner, scoring his fourth postseason goal in the process to send the match to a shootout. The hosts prevailed 4-2 there, taking the first game and turning the second match in Bridgeview into an elimination game.

Game 2 at SeatGeek Stadium will be transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish). MLS Season Pass and Apple TV will broadcast every match of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs across the globe. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap-Up in English and MLS La Previa and El Resumen in Spanish, will feature special edition 30-minute pre- and post-game shows providing in-depth analysis and highlights for all Round One Best-of-3 Series games.

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (Eighth place, 53 points) vs. Philadelphia Union (First place, 66 points)

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series - Game 2

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Ill.

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. PHI: (11-16-9)

All-Time MLS Postseason Record vs. PHI: (0-0-1)

Last Game vs. PHI: June 25, 2025 (0-1 L) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at PHI: Aug. 23, 2025 (0-4 L) - Subaru Park - Chester, Pa. (Match Recap)

BY THE NUMBERS

0 - Prior to Saturday's match against Philadelphia, Chicago had never registered a two-goal comeback to tie or win a game in MLS Cup Playoff history. That changed in the fourth minute of stoppage time at Subaru Park, when defender and captain Jack Elliott blasted home the equalizer in his previous stomping grounds. Despite giving up a 2-0 lead on the road, the Fire fought back behind Elliott's effort and Jonathan Bamba's maiden playoff goal. The two-goal comeback earned the Fire a shot in the penalty kick shootout, while giving them confidence heading back to SeatGeek Stadium on Nov. 1.

1 - In his MLS Cup Playoffs debut against Orlando City SC on Oct. 22, Homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez scored the Club's first postseason goal since 2012 in their first playoff victory since 2009. Along the way, Gutiérrez became the first Homegrown player to score in a postseason match for Chicago. Previously, Lemont, Ill. native Djordje Mihailovic started and played 65 minutes in the 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs, becoming the first Homegrown player to appear in such a game for Chicago. But it was Gutiérrez who kickstarted the action on Wednesday, setting the stage for the Fire's eventual 3-1 victory against Orlando in the Wild Card game.

2 - Hugo Cuypers recorded the first postseason brace for the Fire since 2005 in their 3-1 Wild Card game victory over Orlando City SC. Backing Cuypers was winger Philip Zinckernagel, who assisted him in his second goal after doing the same for Gutiérrez' opener. His two-assist match was also the first since 2007, when Calen Carr notched two in the Fire's 2-2 draw at D.C. United in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

