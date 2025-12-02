Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi from South African Side Orlando Pirates

Published on December 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi from Orlando Pirates of South Africa's Betway Premiership. Mbokazi will occupy a U-22 initiative slot and an international roster position, and his contract will run through 2029, with a Club option for the 2029/30 season. Per Club and MLS Policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are excited to welcome Mbekezeli to the Club as we further strengthen our back line," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "In his young career, he has already shown high potential and proven himself to be a strong leader and competitor on the international level. We expect immediate impact and room to grow in future."

Mbokazi, 20, already has meaningful competitive experience at the professional and international levels, having played over 35 matches in the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League, as well as the Premiership MTN 8, Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup. Mbokazi won the 2025/26 MTN 8 Cup with the Pirates, defending their title with a 3-0 win against Stellenbosch.

At the international level, Mbokazi has made his mark with both the South Africa U-20 Men's National Team as well as the senior South Africa squad. At the youth level, he was named to the roster for the 2024 COSAFA U-20 Cup, which South Africa won and qualified for the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations. Mbokazi made his senior national team debut in May 2025 in a 2-0 win against Mozambique, and was also called up for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria during the September 2025 FIFA International window.

Name: Mbekezeli Mbokazi (pronunciation: mbeh-ghe-ZEH-lee em-bo-AH-zee)

Position: Defender

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 190 lbs

Date of Birth: Sept. 19, 2005

Hometown: Hluhluwe, South Africa

Birthplace: Hluhluwe, South Africa

Citizenship: South AFrica

Last Club: Orlando Pirates







