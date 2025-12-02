12th Annual Women in Entertainment Returns to Dignity Health Sports Park on December 11

Published on December 2, 2025

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Dignity Health Sports Park Foundation's Women in Entertainment event returns for its 12th annual holiday event spotlighting women in the film, TV, music, sports, and fashion industries. The theme for this year's exclusive sold-out event is Art of Entertainment and is presented by Coca Cola, City National Bank, Los Angeles Dodgers, Fox Entertainment, and Skechers. The event will take place Thursday, Dec. 11 from 6pm to 8:30 p.m. and is hosted by Dignity Health Sports Park, National Association of Black Female Executives in Music and Entertainment, Inc. (NABFEME Los Angeles) Women Helping Women in Entertainment and Women@AEG.

Each year, the event recognizes distinguished leaders across the sports, fashion, and entertainment industries. The 2025 Women in Entertainment Inspiration Award honorees - Verdine White (award-winning recording artist, Earth, Wind & Fire), Estelle (award-winning recording artist), and 102.3 KJLH Radio (award-winning radio station) - are being honored for their leadership, dedication, and enduring impact on their craft.

The event will also showcase a special art exhibit marking the 50th anniversary of former NFL professional Ernie Barnes' masterpiece The Sugar Shack, with additional pieces from celebrated artists Synthia SAINT JAMES and Carling Jackson. Read more about the contributing artists here.

The top female executives and talent in the entertainment industry will gather to shop local businesses, listen to a panel of industry leaders, enjoy music by radio DJ Jiji Sweet, a performance by Faithful Central Church Choir, and network with fellow women in entertainment.

The Women in Entertainment Luncheon panel will be moderated by Pat Shields of Black Dot Inc., highlighting entertainment executives including:

Abigail Weintraub, VP of Brand Strategy & Spectator Experience, LA28 Olympics & Paralympics Games

Ranada Shepard, Co-Creator/ Showrunner/Executive Producer

Evan Seymour, Founder and President of ERS Public Relations and Founder of Black Women in Entertainment (BWIE)

Felisa Israel, Founder, Executive Director & Lead Instructor, IMPACT Learning Institute & Founder & Executive Producer, 10 Fold Entertainment

Jennifer Sinigal-Cornelius, Creator and Fashion Designer, Born To Roam

ADDITIONAL REMARKS: Adam Duvendeck, General Manager, Dignity Health Sports Park, Jae Requiro, Vice President, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, AEG; Tamala Lewis, Senior Director, Community Affairs & Foundation, Dignity Health Sports Park; Ana Perez, Senior Vice President, Sr. Relationship Manager Entertainment & Sports Banking City National Bank; Luz Rodriguez Ernie Barnes Estate Managing Director Trish Evans, Director of Community Relations, AREVON; and Mamie Coleman, EVP, Head of Creative Music Fox Entertainment.

CONTRIBUTING SPONSORS: AEG, Coca Cola, LA Galaxy, Los Angeles Kings, Watson Land Company, Mixed Chicks Hair Products, Jameson Whiskey, Soon Hari, PACSUN, IBEST Wines, Fox Entertainment, AREVON, Resident Vinyl, Rosebud Perfume Company, Born To Roam, Sweet Rags Clothing, Sprinkled Cookie, Simple Shots, Dazzling Party Design, Bon Puf, VIXI, Dear Caviar, Soul Fête, Italian Soul Catering (ISC), MDKT Bio Spa, and Dynasty House of Beauty.







