All for the Cup: Need to Know for the 2025 MLS Cup Presented by Audi

Published on December 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







This Saturday, Inter Miami CF will host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in what promises to be an instant classic MLS Cup presented by Audi affair. For the first time in history, we will see World Cup winners on both sides of the pitch, with both teams competing to become the 16th MLS team to lift the coveted Philip F. Anschutz trophy.

The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV in more than 100 countries and on FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN and RDS in North America this Saturday, December 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Messi and Müller Renew Their Rivalry in first MLS Matchup

For the second time in their storied careers, Thomas Müller and Lionel Messi will face off in a major final. Having played against each other ten times for club and country, Müller holds the edge with seven wins, while Messi was victorious in just three. Müller's record is especially dominant on the club side, winning five out of their six meetings, including Bayern Munich's 8-2 victory over Messi's Barcelona in the 2020 UEFA Champions League. On the international side their records are equal (two victories each) with their last meeting coming in the 2014 World Cup Final, where Müller's Germany won 1-0 in extra time to lift the famous trophy.

Having already exorcised his World Cup ghosts by winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, Messi will look to mark his time in Miami by defeating his German rival on the club front to lift his and Inter Miami CF's first MLS Cup in front of their home fans at Chase Stadium. The last time Messi defeated Müller in club play was Barcelona's 3-0 win over Bayern Munich en-route to lifting the 2014-15 Champions League trophy, which bodes well for the Argentinian great.

Apart from their on-the-pitch rivalry, this year's MLS Cup represents a chance for both greats to add to their already extensive trophy cabinets. Lionel Messi's legendary career has seen him win 45 trophies, with the chance at MLS Cup being his 46th trophy overall, across 16 different competitions. Meanwhile, a win for Vancouver would see Thomas Müller raise the 36th trophy of his career, earned across 9 different competitions.

Overall, Inter Miami is 1-2-0 against the Whitecaps across all competitions, with their lone MLS win coming in May of 2024, while Vancouver defeated Miami over two legs in this year's Concacaf Champions Cup.

Amidst Legendary Swansong for Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Miami's Attack Hits Record Heights.

In September and October of this season, we learned that Inter Miami CF midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Jordi Alba will finish their legendary careers and retire at the end of this season. The pair joined Miami in 2023 shortly after Lionel Messi's arrival, and quickly made an impact, adding the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters' Shield to their already lengthy trophy cabinet. Having won 19 trophies together, Busquets and Alba will hope to end their careers by making the MLS Cup presented by Audi their 20th. Over the course of their careers, Jordi Alba has won 21 total trophies across 9 competitions, while Busquets has won 36 across 10 different competitions.

With Messi set to continue with Miami until 2028, the Herons have put together a record-setting run of form to ensure that the two legends are sent off on a high note. Their 98 goals scored across the regular and post season are the most in MLS history across a single season, while Lionel Messi's 13 goal contributions (six goals, seven assists), and Tadeo Allende's eight goals, both lead the MLS for most in a single postseason.

First Year Coaches Face Off

By defeating No. 1 San Diego FC in last week's Conference Final, Vancouver Whitecaps FC already made history by becoming the second MLS team to reach three finals (Concacaf Champions Cup, Canadian Championship, MLS Cup presented by Audi) in the same calendar year, matching LAFC in 2023. Vancouver has already passed LAFC by winning the Canadian Championship and will try and cap a memorable season with a win on Saturday. Credit must be given to first-year head coach Jesper Sørensen, who's turned his side's fortunes around since his appointment in 2025. His tactical vision and trust in his squad's depth have led to breakout seasons from midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, MLS 2025 Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon, and striker Brian White.

On the other side of the dugout, Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano will also try to crown his first season in charge with an MLS Cup victory. On the back of last season's disappointing playoff exit, Mascherano came in knowing that nothing less than success would do for the Herons. Despite the tough task of guiding Miami's squad through the FIFA Club World Cup, Leagues Cup and the Concacaf Champions Cup, Mascherano was able to lead his team to their inaugural MLS Cup appearance. This will be the first time since the league's inception in 1996 that two first time coaches face off in the marquee match, with both Mascherano and Sørensen hoping to become the first newcomer since Steve Cherundolo in 2022 to lift the Philip F. Anschutz trophy.

Road to MLS Cup: How Did Our Finalists Get Here?

Inter Miami CF

Round One Best-Of-3 Series

Game 1: Inter Miami CF 3-1 Nashville SC

Game 2: Nashville SC 2-1 Inter Miami CF

Game 3: Inter Miami CF 4-0 Nashville SCConference Semifinals

No. 3 Inter Miami CF 4-0 No. 2 FC CincinnatiConference Finals

No. 3 Inter Miami 5-1 No. 5 New York City FC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Round One Best-Of-3 Series

Game 1: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-0 FC Dallas

Game 2: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1-1 FC Dallas(Vancouver Whitecaps FC won 4-2 on penalty kicks)

Conference Semifinals

No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-2 No. 3 LAFC (Vancouver Whitecaps FC won 4-3 in penalty kicks)

Conference Finals

No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-1 No. 1 San Diego FC







Major League Soccer Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.