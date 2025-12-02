Charlotte to Host United States Men's National Team Friendly Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The United States Soccer Federation (USSF) today announced Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, will host the Men's National Team for a friendly match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Allstate Continental Clásico will take place on Sunday, May 31, at 3:30 p.m. (TNT, HBO Max, Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock). An opponent will be announced at a later date.

The USMNT visit is one of two major exhibition soccer matches scheduled for Bank of America Stadium in 2026, adding to the previously announced MLS All-Star Game. This will be the first match following the announcement of the USMNT World Cup roster.

"Next year will be the biggest summer of soccer in the history of this country and Charlotte is set to host the U.S. Men's National Team's penultimate friendly ahead of the FIFA World Cup," said Kristi Coleman, Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO. "At Tepper Sports & Entertainment, we're committed to continuing to work alongside our local partners to attract marquee events to Bank of America Stadium, strengthening Charlotte's position as a premier destination and driving meaningful economic impact for our community."

This will mark the second time the United States Men's National Team has played in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium. The U.S. defeated Trinidad and Tobago during the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Last week, Charlotte was included in the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup bid book from the U.S. Soccer Federation, Mexican Football Association, Costa Rican Football Association, and Jamaica Football Federation.

"We are thrilled to welcome the U.S. Men's National Team to Charlotte for one of their World Cup send-off matches at Bank of America Stadium," said Will Pitts, CEO of Charlotte Sports Foundation. "Our city has a deep passion for soccer, and we look forward to showcasing the hospitality, energy, and incredible experiences that make Charlotte such a memorable destination for fans from across the country. This event would not be possible without the tremendous partnership of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, the State of North Carolina, and the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. We're grateful for their support and excited to bring this world-class match to our community."

The match will serve as a pivotal tune up before the USMNT embarks on their 2026 FIFA World Cup journey. The draw for the tournament is to take place on December 5 in Washington, D.C., at 12:00 p.m. (FOX, Telemundo, FIFA.com, FIFA YouTube).

North Carolina has hosted multiple United States matches in the past, both on the men's and women's side. Prior to the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, the U.S. Women's National team defeated South Korea following their World Cup triumph in 2019 in Charlotte. That match featured the largest USWNT crowd ever in North Carolina.

The state has been the site for eight matches in USMNT history. High Point has been the city with the most played matches (3) while Cary has hosted two during the MLS-era.

Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream has earned 79 caps for the USMNT since 2011, having served as captain on 25 occasions.

Ticket presales will begin tomorrow, December 3, with general on-sale beginning December 5. An opponent is expected to be confirmed in the days following the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw.







