MLS Sees Strong Playoff Viewership Heading into MLS Cup Presented by Audi

NEW YORK -- Major League Soccer's Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs have continued the league's remarkable momentum from the regular season, delivering growing audiences as the race for the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi reaches its final grand stage.

Fueled by standout performances from stars like Lionel Messi, Thomas Müller, Tadeo Allende, Anders Dreyer, and Son Heung-Min, and driven by dramatic, high-stakes matchups, MLS has generated significant year-over-year gains across linear and streaming platforms.

Viewership Snapshot

After 29 matches (compared to 28 at this point last year):

Average Viewers Per Match: MLS is averaging 711,000 viewers per match, up 23% year-over-year, across linear and streaming platforms.

Regular Season:

During the 2025 regular season, MLS averaged 3.7 million gross live match viewers per week across linear and streaming platforms, representing a 29% increase from 2024.

Next Up: Inter Miami CF vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Inter Miami CF advances to their first MLS Cup Presented by Audi in club history and will host the league's championship match against the Western Conference Champion Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Date/Time: Saturday, December 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch:

United States: FOX, FOX Deportes, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV

Canada: TSN, RDS, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV

Mexico: TNT, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV

Worldwide: MLS Season Pass and Apple T

MLS Cup will air free on Apple TV in more than 100 countries and regions with no subscription required. Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET with special editions of pregame shows MLS Countdown and MLS La Previa.

Every Match. Every Screen. Everywhere:

Distinct among major U.S. sports leagues, MLS delivers every match through a unified distribution model, ensuring fans across North America and around the world can watch any game, anywhere. The league's multiplatform distribution ecosystem spans Apple TV, FOX Sports, TSN, RDS, Comcast, DIRECTV, Amazon Prime Video, TikTok, and international partners.







