Inter Miami CF Hosts Fifth Annual Battle of the Artists Presented by Heineken

Published on December 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Last night, Inter Miami CF hosted its fifth annual Battle of the Artists presented by Heineken at WYN 317 Art Gallery in the Miami Design District to kick off this year's Art Basel.

Owned and operated by local sister duo Danelle and Michele Pino, WYN 317 hosted six local artists who were each hand-selected to showcase their artistic talents through a friendly, hour-long competition where they were tasked to create an original art piece inspired by Inter Miami CF.

To uphold the originality of each piece, all artists were responsible for bringing their own materials such as brushes, sponges, tapes, mechanical tools and pre-made stencils, allowing them the liberty to create their individual, unique artistic visions.

All artists, along with the battle's 500 attendees indulged in the festivities of the day which included food, beverages provided by Heineken, music entertainment, giveaways and a player appearance by Inter Miami CF First Team player Yannick Bright. For their participation, each artist was also awarded $500 and a customized Inter Miami CF jersey to commemorate the occasion.

Also in attendance at this year's Battle of the Artists presented by Heineken was artist Vic Garcia, a past Battle of the Artists participant whose work has and continues to be an important part of our community. At the event Garcia donated a hand painted soccer ball to the Inter Miami CF Foundation that was raffled off in efforts to help raise funds for Inter Miami's youth programs. Vic Garcia also created a special piece for Yannick Bright, which highlighted meaningful moments from Yannick's life and celebrated his professional fútbol journey with Inter Miami.

Though each artist brought exceptional talent to the table, there can be only one winner. Fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite art piece over the holiday season to decide the ultimate champion of the art battle ahead of the 2026 season. Once a decision has been made, the winner of the battle will be awarded two VIP tickets to a future 2026 Inter Miami CF match at Miami Freedom Park.

Voting will be open to fans within the next week. Stay tuned to Inter Miami's channels for more information on how you can decide the ultimate winner of this year's Battle of the Artists presented by Heineken!







Major League Soccer Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.