All You Need to Know: We're Going to the MLS Cup Presented by Audi

Published on November 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF is the Eastern Conference Champion and has officially advanced to its first-ever MLS Cup presented by Audi!

After an unforgettable 5-1 win over NYCFC to lift the Eastern Conference Championship Trophy at Chase Stadium, the Club is set for its historic first-ever appearance in the MLS Cup.

Here's everything you to know:

DATE AND TIME:

Saturday, December 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET

WHERE:

To close out its MLS history in epic fashion, the MLS Cup will be played in your home, Chase Stadium! This is due to Inter Miami's better record in the regular season than its two potential Western Conference opponents.

POSSIBLE OPPONENTS:

We will face the winner of San Diego FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, set to kick off tonight, Saturday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. ET (Apple TV).

TICKETING INFORMATION:

SEASON TICKET MEMBERS PRESALE:

Premium 2025 Seat Season Ticket Members Opted In of Playoffs Bundle (Those who did not opt out of the playoffs bundle by Oct. 16, as communicated via email): Presale from Monday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. ET through Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 9:59 a.m. ET.

General Seat 2025 Season Ticket Members Opted In of Playoffs Bundle (Those who did not opt out of the playoffs bundle by Oct. 16, as communicated via email): Presale from Monday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET through Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 9:59 a.m. ET.

2025 Season Ticket Members Who Opted Out of Playoffs Bundle: Presale from Monday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. ET through Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 9:59 a.m. ET.

Miami Freedom Park Season Ticket Members: Presale from Monday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. ET through Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 9:59 a.m. ET. You could be included in this presale by securing your Miami Freedom Park Season Tickets HERE!

PLEASE NOTE:

Those who did not opt out of the playoffs bundle will not be automatically enrolled into seats, as the MLS Cup is not included in the playoff bundle.

Presale access link and promo code will be shared via email at your designated time for access.

There is a limit of six tickets purchased per account.

Season Ticket Members will not have their exact regular-season ticket locations guaranteed, as Major League Soccer manages the ticketing inventory for this match.

We encourage you to enter as soon as your presale window begins as tickets are expected to move quickly.

For questions, please contact your account representative.

GENERAL PUBLIC ON-SALE:

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. ET while supplies last. Stay tuned to Inter Miami CF channels for the link.

Please note that ticket availability for the general public is dependent on the Season Ticket Member presale, and demand is projected to be very high.

