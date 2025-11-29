Availability Report: Four Missing vs. Miami
Published on November 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Inter Miami CF in the Eastern Conference Final.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without four players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Keaton Parks. Elsewhere, Andrés Perea and Alonso Martínez are recovering from leg injuries.
Player Availability Report
Keaton Parks - OUT - Leg
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Alonso Martinez - OUT - Leg
Andres Perea - OUT - Leg
