Inter Miami CF Hosts Fifth Annual Serving Those Who Serve Us Initiative

Published on November 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Last week, Inter Miami CF paid tribute to our brave local heroes as staff and players came together to host the Club's fifth annual Serving Those Who Serve Us luncheon initiative and For Those Who Serve fútbol tournament.

The day kicked off 9 a.m with our local heroes swapping their official badges and uniforms for the Inter Miami CF crest in the For Those Who Serve Tournament held at Inter Miami's word-class Florida Blue Training Facility.

The teams in the tournament included the United States Southern Command- Military, United States Coast Guard District 7 Units, City of Miami PD, local members of the United States Customs and Boarder Patrol, and the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Department who were our tournament winners.

Following the tournament, the festivities continued with Inter Miami CF staff and First Team players including Israel Boatwright, Yannick Bright, Rocco Rios Novo, David Ruiz and Ryan Sailor serving up a hearty meal in a special Serving Those Who Serve Us Thanksgiving initiative. Inter Miami celebrated our safety leaders with an early Thanksgiving feast featuring turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, mac & cheese, and an array of specialty desserts.







