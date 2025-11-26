Columbus Crew Announce End-Of-2025 Roster Decisions
Published on November 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew today announced year-end roster decisions following their 2025 MLS season. The Crew have exercised contract options for five players, while 17 were already under contract for the 2026 season.
The Crew exercised the options for defenders Steven Moreira and Cesar Ruvalcaba; midfielder Amar Sejdic; and forwards Ibrahim Aliyu and Jacen Russell-Rowe.
Goalkeepers Nicholas Hagen, Stanislav Lapkes and Patrick Schulte; defenders Malte Amundsen, Yevhen Cheberko, Mohamed Farsi, Andres Herrera and Sean Zawadzki; midfielders Max Arfsten, Tristan Brown, Dylan Chambost, Daniel Gazdag, Taha Habroune, Cole Mrowka and Hugo Picard; and forwards Wessam Abou Ali and Diego Rossi were already under contract for 2026.
The Crew declined the contract options of Derrick Jones and Lassi Lappalainen, while Evan Bush, Rudy Camacho and Abraham Romero are out of contract. The Crew are currently engaged in contract negotiations with Bush and Camacho.
Jones and Lappalainen are eligible for MLS Free Agency while Romero is eligible for the MLS Re-Entry Process.
Midfielder Darlington Nagbe retired following a 15-year MLS career that included four MLS Cup trophies, a Leagues Cup title, two Campeones Cup trophies and three MLS All-Star selections.
The updated roster currently stands at 22 players for the Black & Gold and is listed alphabetically by position below:
Goalkeepers (3): Nicholas Hagen, Stanislav Lapkes and Patrick Schulte
Defenders (7): Malte Amundsen, Yevhen Cheberko, Mohamed Farsi, Andres Herrera, Steven Moreira, Cesar Ruvalcaba and Sean Zawadzki
Midfielders (8): Max Arfsten, Tristan Brown, Dylan Chambost, Daniel Gazdag, Taha Habroune, Cole Mrowka, Hugo Picard and Amar Sejdic
Forwards (4): Wessam Abou Ali, Ibrahim Aliyu, Diego Rossi and Jacen Russell-Rowe
