FC Cincinnati Announce Roster Decisions Ahead of the 2026 Season
Published on November 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati announced today the club's offseason roster decisions following the 2025 season. As it stands now, FC Cincinnati have 20 players under contract for 2026.
FC Cincinnati have exercised the contract options on Tah Brian Anunga, Teenage Hadebe, Stiven Jimenez, Evan Louro, Kenji Mboma Dem and Matt Miazga.
The club declined contract options on Kei Kamara, Yuya Kubo and Brad Smith. FC Cincinnati also declined Alvas Powell's option but remain in discussions with him on his future with the club.
The following players spent the 2025 season with FC Cincinnati on loan: Brenner, Lukas Engel, Ayoub Jabbari and Dominik Marczuk. Marczuk's loan has expired and he returns to Real Salt Lake.
The loans of Brenner (Udinese - ITA), Lukas Engel (Middlesbrough FC - ENG) and Ayoub Jabbari (Grenoble - FRA) expire in December. FC Cincinnati remain in discussions with the players' respective clubs surrounding options to complete permanent transfers.
Goalkeeper Alec Kann has officially retired following a 13-year professional career and after four seasons in Cincinnati.
FC Cincinnati would like to thank all the departing players for their commitment and service to the club.
FC Cincinnati's 2026 roster is currently structured as follows:
Goalkeeper (3): Roman Celentano, Evan Louro, Paul Walters
Defender (6): Álvaro Barreal*, Gilberto Flores, Teenage Hadebe, Nick Hagglund, Matt Miazga, Miles Robinson
Midfielder (8): Pavel Bucha, Ender Echenique, Evander, Samuel Gidi, Stiven Jimenez, Obinna Nwobodo, Luca Orellano, Gerardo Valenzuela
Forward (3): Stefan Chirila, Kévin Denkey, Kenji Mboma Dem
*- On loan with Santos FC (BRA) through December 31, 2025
