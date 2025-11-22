FC Cincinnati Host Inter Miami CF in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs continue in the Queen City this weekend as FC Cincinnati host Inter Miami CF in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, looking to punch their ticket to the Conference Finals for the second time in three years.

The matchup pits two of the best teams in MLS over the past three years and puts more star power than ever on one field as All-Stars, Best XI members, and MVP finalists go head-to-head in this win-or-go-home matchup at TQL Stadium.

While the match comes after an international break, giving both clubs an extra week to prepare after winning their first-round series in three games, FC Cincinnati had no issues filling the time between matches and used it to the fullest.

"A couple of good weeks, obviously good energy. A stretch with the international absences, so as always, a chance to work on some things, see new faces," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said of the break between games. "We've been through this enough that when we have these longer stretches between games, how do you fill the time with things to work on, with video, with one-on-one conversations? It looks a little bit different, but it's really just making sure everybody understands roles and expectations, and you try to keep guys going.

"I don't think they need to be motivated...how do you keep their energy up and their focus where it needs to be to continue to push themselves and to help push our group. So, I've been very pleased with what everybody's done to help our team in preparation and just being ready."

FC Cincinnati have had a lot of success over the last two seasons against Inter Miami, particularly when playing at home. FCC is 2-1-1 over that stretch and 2-0 at home with a 9-1 goal differential.

This season FC Cincinnati defeated Miami 3-0 at home before a nil-nil draw on the road 10 days later. So while there are successful matchups to draw information from, Noonan says that with so much change to both sides since their last matchup on July 26, they have looked at Inter Miami's more recent matches to get a better sense of what to expect for this trilogy match.

"I think from those two matchups, it was 10 days apart, probably four or five different starters from recent matches. I think a significant amount of the team, of that starting lineup, has been different. So sure, we look back at those games and say, 'Okay, what can we take from them?' Like I've said in the past, you don't want to go too far back, and in this case, you know, we didn't spend too much of our preparation looking at those games just based on what it looks like now," Noonan explained. "I think they're in really good form, defensively have continued to get better, offensively have gotten better. That's why we have this matchup, because they've been really strong. So a lot of our focus was the series with Nashville, and we've seen a lot of Miami-Nashville."

The potential x-factor in this matchup, though, could be the venue. TQL Stadium and the FC Cincinnati home crowd have had a noticeable impact on games through the environment they've created.

That support has had tangible effects on the matches, according to Noonan, and he is looking forward to having that support behind them again as they look to advance.

"You were in the building a couple Saturdays ago, that was different," Noonan said when asked about the home crowd's impact on the 2-1 win over Columbus Crew in Game 3. "So I think you don't have to look too far in the past to understand the significance of playing at home, because the energy in our building when we went down a goal and how that last stretch looked and felt was the energy of the fans. So I imagine they're going to be ready the same way on Sunday. But that's the importance of regular season play and being as close to the top as possible to have home games. Because I said it after, that was the best environment that I've experienced in my time here."

With the playoffs now single-elimination, the winner and advancing team will be decided Sunday, no matter what. Unlike Round One, where the game went straight to penalty kicks to find a winner, any draws at the end of full time will, from here on out, be decided in the more traditional method. Sides will play two full 15-minute extra time periods, and if the score is still even, only then will they advance to penalty kicks to decide a winner.

Blue Out

Sunday night's MLS Cup Playoffs showdown at TQL Stadium will be a "Blue Out" as FC Cincinnati look to remind MLS that Ohio is Orange and Blue! All fans in attendance, and truly any and all loyal to FCC, are encouraged to wear Orange for the match to help Orange Out TQL Stadium, Cincinnati and anywhere FC Cincinnati fans gather!

FC CINCINNATI vs Inter Miami CF - Sunday, November 23, 2025 - 5 p.m. ET - TQL Stadium

Watch/Stream (English/Spanish): Apple TV

English Local Radio: iHeart Media: FOX SPORTS 1360

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM FC 157

TV Talent (ENG): Jake Zivin (PxP), Taylor Twellman (Analyst), Michele Giannone (Sideline)

TV Talent (SPA): Sammy Sadovnik (PxP), Diego Valeri (Analyst)

Cincinnati Radio Talent (ENG): Tom Gelehrter (PxP), Kevin McCloskey (Analyst)

Cincinnati Radio Talent (SPA): Gustavo Luques (PxP), José Romero (Analyst)

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

Two Down - FC Cincinnati have advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the third time in the past four seasons, defeating rivals Columbus Crew, two games to one, in Round One.

It's single elimination from here on out as FC Cincinnati need three wins to win MLS Cup for the first time. Sunday marks the 13th all-time MLS Cup Playoff match for FC Cincinnati who are 6-4-2 all-time in the MLS postseason.

Win or Go Home - Sunday will be the 20th single-elimination knockout stage match for the club since 2019 - the second against Inter Miami CF. The two sides met in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup Semifinals, when Miami won in a shootout following a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Done Well Against Miami - Since 2022, under Head Coach Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati are 5-1-3 in all competitions against Inter Miami. Over the past two seasons, FCC have outscored Miami 9-1 in the two home games against the Herons.

Brenner's Big Brace - Brenner's second half game-tying goal, and later his game-winning goal, in Game 3 of the Round One Best-of-3 series marked the 2nd multi-goal performance in a playoff game in club history (Barreal - 2023 Round One, Game 1 vs New York Red Bulls). It was Brenner's first playoff goal and his first goal against the Crew. Brenner's goal marked FC Cincinnati's fourth-ever win (since 2019) when conceding the match's opening goal in the second half. Two of those comeback wins have come in MLS Cup Playoff matches (2022 Round One at New York Red Bulls).

SCOUTING Inter Miami CF (#3 seed in Eastern Conference, defeated Nashville SC in Round One)

Inter Miami CF come to Cincinnati for the Eastern Conference Semifinals fresh off a series victory over Nashville SC and are again looking to play spoiler to the higher-seeded FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium in a knockout stage match.

The last time these two faced off in a knockout-stage match like this was the 2023 US Open Cup, when Miami came from behind to advance on penalty kicks.

In that series versus Nashville, the Herons won the first and third games of the series at home while losing in their one road match. In the deciding Game 3, Miami dominated at Chase Stadium with a 4-0 result despite star forward Luis Suarez being suspended for the match for an action in Game 2. In that game, Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende both earned braces to secure the win.

In the regular season this year, Inter Miami posted an 8-4-5 road record, with one of those losses coming in their visit to TQL Stadium, where FCC earned a 3-0 victory thanks to an Evander brace and a Gerardo "Dado" Valenzuela goal. In the last two visits to Cincy in the regular season, Miami has been outscored by the home Orange and Blue nine goals to one. This is the first MLS Cup Playoffs matchup between the two sides.

"I think from those two matchups, it was 10 days apart, probably four or five different starters from recent matches. I think a significant amount of the team, of that starting lineup, has been different," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said of what they expect from Miami and if the earlier two matchups could be informative. "So sure, we look back at those games and say, 'Okay, what can we take from them?' Like I've said in the past, you know, you don't want to go too far back, and in this case, you know, we didn't spend too much of our preparation looking at those games just based on what it looks like now. And I think they're in really good form, defensively have continued to get better, offensively have gotten better. And that's why we have this matchup, is because they've been really strong, and so a lot of our focus was the series with Nashville."

Miami has been steadfast in their deployment of the 4-4-2 formation under first-year Head Coach Javier Mascherano. The shape puts Messi and Suarez (most often, when available) at the top of that formation as forwards. The starpower doesn't stop there, though, as the middle of the four has Sergio Busquets and Rodrigo De Paul anchoring that space, and on the backline, Noah Allen and Maximiliano Falcón finish out the spine.

"I think he adds certainly a lot to the midfield," Noonan said specifically of De Paul, the newest addition to the side and one FCC have not yet faced. "The engine, the passing range, the communication. When you watch the games, he's engaged. He's engaged on both sides of the ball, you can see he's a leader for the group. You know, he's able to influence the game in a lot of different ways. So how he connects from central positions, how he moves off the ball, I mean when you watch their group, you have top players that will recognize what the opponent structure looks like and make adjustments in certain ways, and even when things look pretty clear, all of them can play under pressure, himself included, and find passes that really open up the game. So he's been a huge influence on their team when you watch from afar."

The South Florida club finished third in the Supporters' Shield table this season, right behind FC Cincinnati, but led the league in goals scored with 81. That said, their 55 goals conceded are the second most among Eastern Playoff teams and tied for second most among all playoff teams. The Herons are also far less dangerous when playing away from home this season in general, as owners of a +18 goal differential at Chase Stadium, but only a +8 on the road, scoring seven fewer goals on the road and three more than at home.

Between the pipes for Inter Miami CF has been Rocco Rios Novo, who took the starting keeper job late in the season after veteran keeper Oscar Ustari started 25 games in the regular season for Miami. Novo, 23, started seven regular-season games this season and has started all three playoff games. Prior to his time in Miami, Novo was part of the Atlanta United system, making 15 starts for Atlanta in 2022, his age-19 season. He then departed and played for Phoenix Rising in the USL Championship before joining Miami in 2025.

