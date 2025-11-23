Mexican American Singer Xavi to Perform at San Diego FC's Western Conference Semifinal on Monday, November 24

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced that  Xavi, the Mexican American singer behind chart-topping hits like "En Privado" and "La Víctima" will perform at  SDFC's Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal  on  Monday, Nov. 24  at  Snapdragon Stadium at 5:30 p.m. PT.

SDFC continues its inaugural-season momentum with the Club's first-ever postseason run, hosting the sold-out Western Conference Semifinal at home. Fans attending the match will be treated to a special live performance from Xavi, one of the fastest-rising stars in the Regional Mexican genre, ahead of kickoff at Snapdragon Stadium.

"I'm excited to perform for everyone in San Diego on such an important night," said  Xavi. "It's an honor to be part of San Diego FC's playoff journey - let's make it unforgettable!"

The match and pregame festivities will bring together football, music and community as SDFC competes in the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in Club history.

"Xavi represents the new wave of Mexican American talent and the deep cultural connection our Club shares with this region," said  SDFC SVP of Brand and Community Sebastian Morua. "Having him perform at Snapdragon Stadium on such a historic night is the perfect way to celebrate our fans, our city and our playoff run."

The performance is part of the Club's broader initiative to bring culturally relevant, forward-thinking entertainment experiences to SDFC fans, with more major moments planned heading into 2026.

At just 21 years old,  Xavi  has rapidly become one of the most influential new voices in música mexicana. His breakout single "La Víctima" has surpassed hundreds of millions of streams, propelling him onto the global charts and solidifying his place among the genre's new generation of stars. With millions of monthly listeners and a dedicated cross-border fanbase, Xavi continues to shine as one of the most promising young artists in Latin music.

Xavi's discography features hit tracks such as "En Privado," "La Víctima" "Poco a Poco," and "Modo DND," blending modern Regional Mexican sounds with heartfelt lyrics that have resonated with audiences across the U.S. and Mexico. A limited number of tickets opened up to allow fans to attend the show ahead of Monday's match, get yours today!







