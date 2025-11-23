Vancouver Whitecaps FC Advance to First MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final

Published on November 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC have advanced to the Western Conference Final of the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in club history. Whitecaps FC 2025 playoffs are presented by BLG, BMO, and TELUS.

The Western Conference Final is set for next Saturday, November 29 at 6 p.m. PT against the winner of San Diego FC and Minnesota United FC - set to take place this coming Monday, November 24 at 6 p.m. PT, live on Apple TV. The winner of the Western Conference Final will move on to MLS Cup on Saturday, December 6, hosted by the team that finished with more points during the regular season.

If San Diego defeat Minnesota, the 'Caps will be on the road to play the Western Conference Final at Snapdragon Stadium. If Minnesota advance, the 'Caps will host the match at BC Place. Tickets for a potential Western Conference Final at BC Place will go on sale tomorrow - Sunday, November 23 - at 10 a.m. PT at whitecapsfc.com/tickets and ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early as tickets are expected to sell fast.

The 'Caps made it to the Western Conference Final after a thrilling shootout win after a 2-2 result against Los Angeles FC in front of a sold-out crowd of 53,957 fans at BC Place.

This will be the first time that the 'Caps face either San Diego FC or Minnesota United FC in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Against San Diego - who have had a record-breaking expansion season - the 'Caps fell 5-3 at BC Place on June 25 and tied 1-1 at Snapdragon Stadium on July 19. Vancouver played to a 3-1 win on April 27 against Minnesota at Allianz Field, and a 0-0 draw at home on May 28.

