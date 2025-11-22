Availability Report: Five Missing vs. Philadelphia

Published on November 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC take on the Philadelphia Union tomorrow in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without five players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Keaton Parks. Elsewhere, Andrés Perea and Alonso Martínez are recovering from injury. Aiden O'Neill misses out through suspension.

Player Availability Report

Keaton Parks - OUT - Leg

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Alonso Martinez - OUT - Leg

Andres Perea - OUT - Leg

Aiden O'Neill - OUT - Yellow Card Accumulation







