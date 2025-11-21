San Diego FC Promotes Jennifer Bower to Chief Revenue Officer

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced that Jennifer Bower has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Bower will oversee all revenue-generating departments, including Ticket Sales and Service, Premium Sales and Service, Group Sales, Ticketing Operations and Partnerships.

Bower joined SDFC during the Club's formation period as Executive Vice President of Premium, Ticketing and Partnerships and has been a key leader in establishing the Club's commercial operations during its inaugural MLS season. Her leadership has contributed to the development and execution of the Club's core revenue platforms. She will continue to guide the Club's strategic vision across commercial development, long-term planning, and enterprise growth initiatives.

"Jen has been a driving force in building the commercial structure that supports San Diego FC," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Her experience and leadership have been critical to our development, and she will continue to help guide the Club's strategic growth."

A former student-athlete at San Diego State University, Bower began her professional career with the San Diego Chargers, where she spent more than a decade in corporate partnership fulfillment. She later held partnership leadership roles at SDSU and with Legends/JMI Sports, contributing to key partnership and naming rights agreements for Snapdragon Stadium. In 2023, she was recognized as a WISE San Diego "Woman of Inspiration."

"San Diego is home, and building this Club alongside our community has been one of the greatest honors of my career," said Bower. "We've established an incredible foundation in year one, and I'm excited to continue driving growth that reflects the passion, values, and ambition of San Diego."

During the 2025 season, SDFC recorded several notable business outcomes across ticketing, attendance, and partnerships:

Ticketing and Attendance

More than  18,000 Founding Season Ticket Members.

Ranked  4th in MLS  in average attendance and  1st among non-NFL stadium venues.

More than  500,000 total fans  attended regular season home matches.

Enhancements at Snapdragon Stadium included new premium spaces such as Pitch Suites, Cutwater Bar, and Nova Piers.

Recorded  34,506  fans at the home opener, the highest attendance figure at Snapdragon Stadium, and averaged  28,064  per match (excluding Leagues Cup).

Three consecutive Playoff sellouts (with 32,502 in attendance at each of the matches).

Partnerships

49 official Club partners, including DIRECTV, Sharp HealthCare, California Bank & Trust, Sycuan Casino Resort, Palomar, Qualcomm, Modelo, San Diego County Toyota Dealers and Adriana's Insurance.

Ranked among the  top three MLS clubs  for training facility naming rights partnerships.

Established partnerships with regional organizations including the San Diego Zoo and SeaWorld San Diego.

