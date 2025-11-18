San Diego FC Exercises Permanent Trade Option to Acquire Defender Luca Bombino

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has exercised the permanent trade option to acquire defender Luca Bombino from LAFC in exchange for $200,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). Additionally, LAFC will retain a future sell and trade percentage and can earn up to an additional $900,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

"Luca has proven to be an important addition to our team, stepping into a big role in the backline this season," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "His commitment, growth mindset and competitive drive made it clear he belongs here and at this level. We're proud to make his move permanent and look forward to watching him continue to develop and thrive in our environment."

Bombino, 19, joined SDFC on Feb. 25, 2025 on loan through the Club's inaugural 2025 season from LAFC with a permanent trade option in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

The young defender made his MLS and SDFC debut replacing Franco Negri in the 71st minute during the 3-1 road win against Real Salt Lake on March 9 at America First Field. Bombino quicky became an important piece of the backline registering 26 regular season appearances (24 starts) and tallying one goal and four assists.

The Saugus, California native scored his first professional goal in the 54th minute vs. Houston on July 5 at Snapdragon Stadium. This year, Bombino has made an overall 31 appearances (28 starts) across all competitions for SDFC, registering two goals and five assists across all competitions including a goal in the 2025 Leagues Cup and one assist in the postseason.

Prior to joining San Diego, Bombino spent the past eight years developing across the ranks of the LAFC Academy. In 2023, he signed with LAFC2 of MLS NEXT Pro where he registered 32 appearances (29 starts) and registered three assists during the 2023 and 2024 season. On Sept. 13, 2024, Bombino became the sixth LAFC academy player to sign a homegrown contract and appeared on the bench four times during the 2024 MLS regular season.

Internationally, Bombino has represented the United States at the U-17, U-19, and U-20 levels. Overall, he has made 15 appearances for the U.S. U-20 and was an integral part in the runner-up finish of the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship. Most recently, Bombino was one of three SDFC players alongside Goalkeeper Duran Ferree and midfielder Pedro Soma to represent the U.S. at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, making two starts against North Caledonia and South Africa in the group stage for a total of 135 minutes played.

Transaction: SDFC exercise permanent trade option to acquire defender Luca Bombino from LAFC in exchange for $200,000 in 2026 GAM. LAFC retains a future sell and trade percentage and can earn up to an additional $900,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

Name: Luca Bombino

Position: Defender

Height: 5-7

Weight: 139 lbs.

Born: July 10, 2006

Age: 19

Birthplace: Saugus, California

Previous Club: LAFC

Pronunciation: BOM-bee-noh







