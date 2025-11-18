Atlanta United Announces Year-End Roster Moves

Published on November 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced its year-end roster moves ahead of the 2026 MLS season. In addition to the 19 players already under contract for 2026, the club exercised contract options on six players and remains in discussion with another on a potential return.

The club exercised contract options on Matthew Edwards, Jay Fortune, Jayden Hibbert, Will Reilly, Jamal Thiaré and Cayman Togashi.

The club declined contract options on Leo Afonso, Josh Cohen, Brooks Lennon, Ronald Hernández and Nyk Sessock. Atlanta remains in negotiations with Hernández.

Noah Cobb is currently on loan with the Colorado Rapids, who have until Dec. 15 to exercise a permanent trade option.

The MLS offseason begins on Dec. 10 when Free Agency opens at 1 p.m. On Dec. 11, the Re-Entry Process, Stage 1, will take place at 1 p.m while the End-of-Year Waivers process closes at 5 p.m. The Re-Entry Process, Stage 2, will take place on Dec. 17. The 2026 MLS SuperDraft will be held on Dec. 18 and consists of three rounds of player selections. Atlanta United has three selections including the No. 2 overall pick. For a full breakdown of the MLS offseason calendar, click HERE.

Option exercised (6): Matthew Edwards, Jay Fortune, Jayden Hibbert, Will Reilly, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

Option declined (5): Leo Afonso, Josh Cohen, Ronald Hernández^, Brooks Lennon, Nyk Sessock

Retiring (1): Brad Guzan

^ Club remains in negotiations

Atlanta United roster (as of Nov. 18, 2025)

Goalkeepers (1): Jayden Hibbert

Defenders (8): Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Noah Cobb**, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore***

Midfielders (11): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera*, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

* On loan with Millonarios F.C. (through June 30, 2026)

**On loan with Colorado Rapids (through Dec. 15, 2025)

*** Homegrown Player effective Jan. 1, 2026

^ On loan from Getafe (through June 30, 2026)







