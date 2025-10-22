Garth Lagerwey Leave of Absence Statement

Published on October 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that President and CEO Garth Lagerwey is taking an immediate and indefinite leave of absence from the club to fully focus on medical treatment and recovery with full support of the club and AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE). Day-to-day operations of the club moving forward will continue under Chief Soccer Officer Chris Henderson, SVP of Strategy Dimitrios Efstathiou and Chief Business Officer, Sarah Kate Noftsinger. They will continue reporting to AMBSE CEO, Rich McKay.

"I am mindful that leadership of Atlanta United requires full-time attention, and right now I simply must focus on my health and ongoing cancer treatment. I am appreciative of the club considering my health needs during such a challenging time, and I am also encouraged by my treatment progress and long-term outlook," said Lagerwey.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.