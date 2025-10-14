Brad Guzan Announces Retirement Following 2025 MLS Season

Published on October 14, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United goalkeeper and captain Brad Guzan announced today that he will retire following the 2025 MLS season. During his 21-year professional career with Chivas USA (2005-2008), Aston Villa (2008-2017) and Atlanta United (2017-2025), Guzan made 551 club appearances and 64 appearances with the United States Men's National Team. He won three Concacaf Gold Cups with the USMNT and helped lead Atlanta to winning the 2018 MLS Cup, 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and 2019 Campeones Cup and retires as the club's all-time leader in appearances.

Atlanta United will host Guzan's retirement press conference on Thursday, Oct. 16 at noon ET at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground and honor his career prior to the club's final match of the season against D.C. United on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (6 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).

The second overall pick in the 2005 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of South Carolina, Guzan began his professional career with Chivas USA where he played three and a half seasons and was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and MLS Best XI in 2007. Guzan then transferred to English Premier League club Aston Villa in July of 2008 where he made 171 appearances in all competitions, including 144 appearances in England's top-flight. With loan spells at Hull City and Middlesbrough, Guzan totaled 201 appearances in England before returning to MLS.

Guzan joined Atlanta midway through the 2017 season and retires as the club's all-time leader in appearances in all competitions (261), MLS appearances (224), MLS wins (99), MLS saves (703) and MLS clean sheets (67). He helped lead Atlanta to three trophies, winning the 2018 MLS Cup, 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and 2019 Campeones Cup.

At the international level, Guzan  made 64 appearances with the United States Men's National Team, making his debut on Feb. 19, 2006  in a friendly  against Guatemala.  A three-time Concacaf Gold Cup champion, Guzan was a member of USMNT squads at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, 2007, 2015, 2017 and 2021 Concacaf Gold Cups,  as well as the  2007 and 2016  Copa America tournaments.  Guzan  was also the starting keeper for the United States U-21 team at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

Career Accolades:

2007 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

2007 MLS Best XI

2008 U.S. Olympic Team

2017 MLS Save of the Year

2018 MLS Cup

2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

2019 Campeones Cup

Two-time MLS All-Star (2018, 2019)

Three-time Concacaf Gold Cup Champion (2007, 2017, 2021)







Major League Soccer Stories from October 14, 2025

Brad Guzan Announces Retirement Following 2025 MLS Season - Atlanta United FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.