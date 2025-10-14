LA Galaxy Faces Club América in End-Of-Year Clash

LOS ANGELES, CA - PRIMETIME Sports officially announced today that the Los Angeles Galaxy will be hosting Club América on November 15, 2025 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson at 6:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy is the most-decorated club in Major League Soccer. The Los Angeles club won its sixth MLS Cup in 2024. Saturday's match continues the Galaxy's post-season training program as the team begins preparations for the Concacaf Champions Cup in early 2026.

Club América returns to California with 16 Liga MX titles under their belt. The Mexican powerhouse became the only club in the Apertura/Clausura era to achieve a three-peat by winning their latest league title in 2024. The Mexico City club chose Los Angeles, its second home, to prepare for the Liga MX post-season as they look to win their 17th title.

LA Galaxy and Club América will come together to conduct various community initiatives ahead of the match. As part of these efforts, all Angeleno families will be able to buy 5 tickets and get 1 free with the Family 6-Pack.

There will be a Fan Fest outside the stadium starting at 2:30 p.m. consisting of live music, food, team mascots, legends, championship trophies and much more.

Fans can register for the pre-sale at www.lagalaxyvsclubamerica.com. The pre-sale will take place on Thursday, October 16th at 10:00 a.m. PST and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 17th at 10:00 a.m. PST at axs.com and ticketon.com.







