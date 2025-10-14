Join Us Saturday, October 18 for Our Official Watch Party Crawl
Published on October 14, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC is hosting their first-ever Official Watch Party Crawl on Third Ave on Saturday, October 18. SDFC is facing the Portland Timbers at Providence Park for Decision Day and fans can watch at one of our six locations! Fans are encouraged to "hop" between all six participating locations.
Participating locations include:
Vogue Tavern | 230 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Brewjeria Taproom & Kitchen | 241 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910
La Nacional | 279 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Groundswell Brew Tasting Room | 258 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Balboa South Bar & Grill | 290 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910
3 Punk Ales | 259 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Be a part of an exciting Saturday afternoon and bring your friends and familia as we support SDFC in their final push for the #1 seed in the MLS Western Conference. Fans can expect live DJ music from DJ Beto Perez, raffles, and more! The Crawl is from F Street to E Street and kicks off at 4 PM with an SDFC Car Cruise, followed with the Official Watch Party at 6 PM, but the fun doesn't stop at the end of the match! Make your way to Brewjeria Taproom for an End of Season Afterparty from 8-10 PM.
First 200 people to RSVP and pick up the Watch Party Crawl Program Card will receive a complimentary drink ticket - limit one per RSVP entry.
