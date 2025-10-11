San Diego FC, Qualcomm, San Diego Parks Foundation and the City of San Diego Parks & Recreation Department Celebrate Grand Re-Opening of the Colina Del Sol Multi-Use Sport Courts

San Diego FC (SDFC), in partnership with local community organizations, is proud to announce the Grand Re-Opening of the newly refurbished multi-use sport courts at Colina Del Sol Park. A ribbon-cutting event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 14, featuring SDFC executives, community leaders, and local dignitaries.

The grand re-opening celebration will feature a brief speaking program with remarks from project sponsors and key stakeholders who were instrumental in bringing this initiative to life. Distinguished representatives from SDFC, the San Diego Parks Foundation, and the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department will offer their insights and reflections.

"This is more than just a refurbished play space; these courts are a testament to the power of community collaboration," said San Diego FC CEO, Tom Penn. "Colina Del Sol is a hub of activity for residents of all ages, providing an inviting space for families, youth leagues, and neighbors to come together, play, and connect. We are proud of this project and excited for its positive impact on the City Heights community for years to come."

Additionally, the celebration will feature a ceremonial first goal, futsal scrimmages with local youth from City Heights, and will conclude with open play for the community. The event will also serve as an official media opportunity, with leadership from San Diego FC, San Diego Parks Foundation, the City of San Diego, and local community leaders in attendance.

The newly refurbished courts are part of San Diego FC's Parks & Pitches Initiative. In collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the front-of-kit partner for SDFC's Right to Dream Academy, will transform public parks and revitalize playing spaces across San Diego County to allow more people to have safe, accessible, and high-quality places to play.

The Club is committed to revitalizing public parks, play spaces, and underutilized areas to create vibrant community hubs centered around the beautiful game. Taking a hyperlocal, community-driven approach, SDFC collaborates with students, local artists, grassroots organizations, and youth-serving partners to co-create inclusive spaces that reflect the identity and spirit of each neighborhood. These spaces feature public art, local vendors, and opportunities for meaningful connections that go beyond the game itself.

A special thank you to JDS Sports for their generous support and contribution to these efforts.

WHO:

SDFC Leadership: CEO Tom Penn, Head Coach Mikey Varas

San Diego Parks Foundation: President/CEO Leona Sublett

San Diego Parks & Recreation Department: District 41 Manager Gordon Bordson

FC Yap: Anna Diaz

Crawford High School Student: John Brown







