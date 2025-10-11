Sporting KC Announces Award Recipients

Published on October 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting KC 2025 Sporting Club Awards Recipients

Sporting Kansas City announced on Friday the recipients of the 2025 Sporting Club Awards during Pitch Black presented by Audi at Children's Mercy Park. Votes cast by Sporting players, fans and media determined the following award winners:

Most Valuable Player presented by Audi: Dejan Joveljic

Offensive Player of the Year presented by Compass Minerals: Dejan Joveljic

Defensive Player of the Year presented by Hill's Pet Nutrition: John Pulskamp

Newcomer of the Year presented by Daktronics: Manu Garcia

Goal of the Year presented by Parisi Coffee: Shapi Suleymanov

Save of the Year presented by Dairy Farmers of America: John PulskampSporting Kansas City also selected award winners in the following categories:

Golden Boot: Dejan Joveljic

Neal and Jeanne Patterson Humanitarian of the Year presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City: Mason Toye

Sporting KC II Most Valuable Player presented by Central Bank: Shane Donovan

Bob Gansler Academy Player of the Year presented by Children's Mercy: Jacob Molinaro

Sporting Club Network Member of the Year presented by Price Chopper: Sporting Columbia Joveljic, the club's MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, has delivered a historic first season in Kansas City as one of Major League Soccer's premier attackers. Sporting's Golden Boot leader has scored 18 goals this year-fourth most in MLS and second most in a single season in club history-while becoming the first player with consecutive 18-goal MLS seasons (including playoffs) with different clubs after he scored 21 times for the MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy in 2024. His 18 goals are tied with Preki (1996) for the most all-time by a Kansas City newcomer in a single season, while his 39 MLS goals since the start of 2024 are third most in the league. Joveljic recorded a goal contribution in eight straight MLS appearances from May 14 to July 12, tied for the second longest streak in club history, and erupted for multi-goal games in a 2-0 win over rivals St. Louis City SC on April 5, a 3-1 victory at Houston Dynamo FC on May 31 and a 4-2 triumph over the Colorado Rapids on Aug. 30. Sporting acquired the 26-year-old Designated Player from LA in early February, marking the first cash-for-player trade in MLS history. He is the first Kansas City player to win team MVP honors in his first season with the club since Preki in 1996.

Pulskamp lands Defensive Player of the Year honors after climbing to third in MLS with a career-high 114 saves, the fourth most by a Sporting goalkeeper in club regular season history. The 24-year-old has been a mainstay between the posts as the only Sporting player to start in all 33 MLS fixtures and in all 35 matches this year across all competitions. The California native has notably become the first goalkeeper in club history with multiple assists in a single MLS campaign, setting up Daniel Salloi in a road win at the San Jose Earthquakes on April 19 and Erik Thommy in a road win at Colorado on July 4. He earned three straight MLS Team of the Matchday selections from June 25 to July 4, a stretch in which he made 19 total saves to help Sporting collect seven of a possible nine points. Pulskamp produced the Save of the Year on May 10 in jaw-dropping fashion, flying across his goal to cast aside a close-range shot from Portland Timbers winger Santiago Moreno.

Garcia is the club's Newcomer of the Year after leading the team in both assists (nine) and key passes (41). The 27-year-old Spanish playmaker arrived from Greek side Aris Thessaloniki in early February and quickly asserted himself as an influential piece of Sporting's midfield, starting in 22 straight MLS matches from March 1 to July 19 before suffering a quad injury that has limited him to three substitute appearances since then. Garcia's 11 total goal contributions are tied for second most on the team, while he also ranks seventh in MLS in successful through balls (14), 10th in progressive passes (213), 10th in successful passes into the final third (188) and 12th in successful passes into the penalty area (57). He had five assists during a torrid four-game stretch in June, including both assists in a 2-1 comeback win over Charlotte FC on June 25 that saw Sporting score twice in second-half stoppage time.

Suleymanov, who joined Garcia in arriving to Kansas City from Aris Thessaloniki, conjured Sporting's Goal of the Year with a long-range stunner against FC Dallas on June 14 at Children's Mercy Park. With just eight minutes on the clock, the Russian winger received a square pass from Joveljic, cut the ball onto his favored left foot and sent a spectacular 25-yard curler inside the far post for his second goal of the season.

As the Neal and Jeanne Patterson Humanitarian of the Year, Toye has supported numerous charities and causes during his first year with the club. He served as Sporting's ambassador for the Special Olympics Unified Team-attending tryouts, practices and games to provide encouragement for the athletes-participated in the team's Sporting Sustainability platform to promote composting and recycling for fans, and made a special appearance at Children's Mercy on National Teddy Bear Day to deliver SKC teddy bears to pediatric patients in the hospital. Toye also took part in the club's school supply drive to provide back-to-school items and a signed jersey for a student in need at Hope Center KC, visited elementary school students ahead of their state assessment tests, and met with a local Black artist to celebrate the unveiling of a mural paying tribute to Negro Leagues Baseball legend Buck O'Neil.

Donovan, an 18-year-old central midfielder and Sporting KC Academy product, was named SKC II's team MVP in his first fully professional season. He started in 24 of his 27 appearances during the 2025 MLS Next Pro campaign and led the team with 45 key passes, 20 more than any other player. In addition to recording two assists, Donovan had a team-best 26 successful crosses on an impressive 34% crossing accuracy. The Boston native represented Sporting at the U-15 through U-19 Academy levels before signing professionally for SKC II in March.

Molinaro was named the Bob Gansler Academy Player of the Year, having represented the United States U-19 Men's National Team for the first time at a domestic training camp in Georgia last month. The 18-year-old goalkeeper competed for Sporting at the U-13 through U-19 academy levels before signing an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract with SKC II in April. Molinaro earned 13 starts for Sporting KC II this season, totaling 45 saves, after making 10 MLS NEXT Pro appearances on an amateur deal in 2024.

Sporting Columbia was selected as the Sporting Club Network Member of the Year after an eventful 2025 in which the club launched a character and leadership program through RED CARD KC, an anti-bullying campaign established by Sporting and Children's Mercy. With a strong presence in the local community, Sporting Columbia has elevated multiple players into the Sporting KC Academy while implementing a game model that teaches key team principles, facilitates youth development and aligns with Sporting's core values.

