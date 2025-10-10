ICYMI: Anders Dreyer Bags a Brace with Denmark

San Diego FC's winger, Anders Dreyer joined the Denmark National Team for two 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches. Coming off the bench, the Danish International bagged a brace in the 6-0 victory against Belarus on Thursday.

After being subbed in the 64th minute, Dreyer found the back of the net in the 66th minute. Helping Denmark extend the lead to 0-5.

The paletero didn't stop there, 12 minutes later he scored a second goal, 0-6. Bagging another brace, following his two-goal contribution against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, October 4. The winger's performance with SDFC earned him to being named on MLS Team of the Matchday 38.

The Denmark National Team now prepares to take on Greece on Sunday, October 12 at 11:45 AM and can watch through pay-per-view on Fubo.

