San Diego FC Announces Sellout for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club's Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final, presented by Jameson, has officially sold out less than 24 hours after pre-sale tickets were released - marking the Club's fourth consecutive postseason sellout.

A capacity crowd of over 32,500 fans is expected on Saturday, Nov. 29, as SDFC hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a single-elimination Western Conference Final. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative SDFC rally towel courtesy of Jameson.

The only way to guarantee access to the Western Conference Final - and a potential 2025 MLS Cup hosted at Snapdragon Stadium - is by becoming a 2026 Season Ticket Member. Fans can sign up or visiting SanDiegoFC.com/Memberships. Memberships start at just $36 per match and include discounts on tickets, parking, merchandise, and food & beverage.

Fans attending the Nov. 29 match are encouraged to:

- Wear Blue: The Western Conference Final match is a BLUE OUT. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Azul gear and get ready to Show Up for San Diego.

- Arrive Early: Parking lots open at 2:00 p.m. PT, with gates opening at 4:00 p.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:45 p.m. PT to experience an unforgettable pre-match show.

- Pre-purchase parking in advance to save time and money for a seamless arrival experience.

- Use Public Transit: The MTS Trolley Green Line offers direct access to Snapdragon Stadium. Fans can also take advantage of rideshare drop-off and pick-up zones near the venue.

The historic Conference Semifinal win continued SDFC's remarkable first postseason run, in which the Club became only the second expansion team in MLS history to reach a Conference Final after defeating Minnesota United 1-0. Forward Anders Dreyer's lone goal, supported by a strong defensive effort, secured SDFC's place in the Western Conference Final and extended the Club's storybook inaugural season.

SDFC earned Western Conference homefield advantage for the Playoffs after finishing its inaugural MLS Regular Season in first place in the West, posting an expansion-team record 19 wins and 63 points.

Match Timeline:

- 2:00 PM - Parking Lots Open

- 3:00 - 5:00 PM - SDFC Fan Fest, featuring music, food, and interactive experiences

- 3:00 PM - Media Will Call Opens

- 3:00 PM - Media Gates Open

- 4:00 PM - Stadium Gates Open

- 5:20 PM - Team Warm-Ups Begin

- 5:45 PM - Special Pre-Match Show Starts

- 6:00 PM - Kickoff: San Diego FC vs. Minnesota United FC

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Western Conference Final

Saturday, November 29

Western Conference - No. 1 San Diego FC vs. No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC

6:00 p.m. PT broadcast / 6:12 p.m. PT kickoff

(Snapdragon Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi

Saturday, December 6

11:30 a.m. PT / MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS

The exclusive SDFC Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff collection is available at Eighteen Threads. Fans can secure their playoff merchandise and show their support as SDFC continues its inaugural postseason run.

For the latest updates and essential matchday information ahead of SDFC's Playoff match, visit SanDiegoFC.com.







