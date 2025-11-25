Sounders FC Announces Roster Decisions to Conclude 2025 Season

Published on November 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced that it is exercising the 2026 contract options of several players, putting the club's roster at 22 contracted players heading into next season. Following the conclusion of Seattle's 2025 campaign, the Rave Green have officially entered the offseason, with preparations underway for 2026.

"I'm incredibly proud of the way our players, coaches and staff carried themselves throughout 2025, a grueling campaign in which we played a club-record 50 matches across all competitions," said General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "From a championship run in Leagues Cup to facing the world's best at the FIFA Club World Cup, this group embraced every challenge in a truly one-of-a-kind season. As we make our roster decisions for 2026, we do so with gratitude for the commitment shown by everyone involved and with a clear focus on building upon the standard this club expects of itself."

MEDIA NOTE: Sounders FC is hosting its end-of-season press conference for the 2025 campaign today at 12:15 p.m. PT at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse. Waibel and Head Coach Brian Schmetzer are being made available to speak to media inside the team auditorium. Members of the media wishing to attend should RSVP with Gisselle Pichardo [GisselleP@SoundersFC.com] of Sounders FC Communications to receive more details.

The following players saw their options exercised for 2026: Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Osaze De Rosario, Kim Kee-hee, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Danny Musovski, Nouhou and Obed Vargas. 15 additional players are under contract for next season, including Paul Arriola, Cody Baker, Reed Baker-Whiting, Snyder Brunell, Pedro de la Vega, Jesús Ferreira, Stuart Hawkins, Danny Leyva, Georgi Minoungou, Jordan Morris, Jackson Ragen, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák and Andrew Thomas.

Seattle has declined the contract options for Leo Burney, Jacob Castro, Ryan Kent and Travian Sousa. Additionally, Jonathan Bell, Stefan Frei, João Paulo and Paul Rothrock are out of contract and can enter free agency.

Sounders FC finished fifth in the Western Conference with 55 points (15-9-10) in 2025, qualifying for the postseason for the 16th time in 17 seasons. In all competitions, the Rave Green played a club-record 50 matches with a 23-13-14 record, also competing in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and Leagues Cup 2025, winning the latter for the ninth major trophy since joining MLS in 2009. The club now heads into the offseason, with its sights set on the 2026 MLS campaign which kicks off on Sunday, February 22 against the Colorado Rapids (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).

CURRENT SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (1): Andrew Thomas

DEFENDERS (8): Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Cody Baker, Stuart Hawkins, Kim Kee-hee, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Nouhou, Jackson Ragen, Alex Roldan

MIDFIELDERS (9): Paul Arriola, Reed Baker-Whiting, Snyder Brunell, Pedro de la Vega, Danny Leyva, Georgi Minoungou, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák, Obed Vargas

FORWARDS (4): Osaze De Rosario, Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Danny Musovski







Major League Soccer Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.